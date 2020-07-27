TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Bacon, egg & sausage Breakfast Bowl

By Tony Jackman 27 July 2020

(Photo: Tony Jackman)

This winter warmer of a breakfast bowl is topped with cheese and a bobotie-style egg custard topping.

Ingredients

1 large onion

4 to 6 quality pork sausages

6 rashers back bacon

Fresh oregano (or thyme)

200 g Cheddar cheese, grated

2 jumbo eggs

250 ml (1 cup) full cream milk

Pinch of salt

Ground pepper

Method

Slice the onion into rounds and caramelise in butter and olive oil.

Fry the sausages gently till golden brown and cooked through. Cut each into three or four chunks.

Fry the bacon the way you like it. Slice into pieces.

Grease or spray two oven-proof bowls.

Layer the caramelised onions at the bottom, then the bacon, and sprinkle with picked oregano leaves. Be careful to share each item equally between the two bowls.

Next add sausage chunks and grated cheese.

Season with salt and pepper. 

Beat the eggs and milk together with a little salt and ground black pepper.

Pour over the contents of the bowl evenly.

Bake in a 200℃ oven for about 40 minutes or until cooked to the middle. 

TGIFood Tip: Switch it up by adding chopped garlic to the onions, and a finely chopped chilli. Replace a third of the milk with cream for a richer result. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

Quo vadis, African National Congress?

By Mavuso Msimang

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Bacon, egg & sausage Breakfast Bowl

Tony Jackman
1 min ago
1 min

#JOBSSAVELIVES

Tables laid bare around South Africa as industry fights back

Kim Maxwell, Wanda Hennig and Marie-Lais Emond
24 JUL
17 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OP-ED

Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future
Charles Parry, Glenda Gray, Aadielah Maker and Maurice Smithers 13 hours ago
8 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

DAYS OF ZONDO Analysis

A poor week past, with a power week ahead (well, possibly)

Erin Bates 2 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

How low can you go? The ANC’s never-ending race to the bottom

Stephen Grootes
11 hours ago
6 mins

Declassified UK

Revealed: MI5 and MI6 are training senior spies from Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

Phil Miller and Matt Kennard
4 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

The Great Schools Argument: A response to Stephen Grootes and Nic Spaull

Kate Alexander
4 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

It’s time to build a resilient, dynamic economy that creates opportunity

Cyril Ramaphosa
3 hours ago
5 mins