Newsdeck

Jordan says detained union leaders sought to wreak havoc in country

By Reuters 27 July 2020

epa07891362 A general view shows Jordanian government school teachers gathered outside the Jordanian syndicates building in Amman, Jordan, 03 October 2019. Jordanian government school teachers have been on a strike since the beginning of September, as the movement enters its fourth week, they continue to demand a 50 per cent salary raise. The government had proposed one day earlier a 24 to 31 JOD (about 30 to 40 euros) monthly raise but it was refused. Members of some other professional syndicates as doctors, lawyers and dentists joined in their gathering on 03 October to express their solidarity with their demands. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

AMMAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday it had detained opposition union leaders to prevent a campaign of protests that would have paralysed essential government services as the country grapples with the economic blow from the coronavirus crisis.

The country’s security force on Saturday arrested 13 leading members of the Teachers Syndicate on charges of incitement, corruption, criminal activities and financial irregularities in a surprise crackdown on one of the country’s largest grassroots movements that has become a leading source of dissent.

“The teachers union were threatening again to stage protests, sit-ins and strikes that harm the state’s essential services and their functioning,” Amjad al Adailah, cabinet minister and government spokesman, told reporters.

Officials said those being questioned included union leader Nasser Nawasreh and others who last year organised a one-month strike over pay, the longest and one of the most disruptive public sector strikes in the country’s history.

The government reluctantly agreed to a deal last October that ended the strike, which included agreeing to a 50% pay rise to come into effect this year in a bid to avoid a deeper political crisis.

In recent weeks, the 100,000-strong union has accused the government of failing to honour the deal.

The government postponed all pay hikes for the public sector saying state finances were under severe strain.

Security forces have deployed around main government buildings where unions have called for protests in coming days in defiance of a government ban, witnesses said.

Some activists have also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz.

Razzaz said in televised remarks on Sunday he would not tolerate any attempt to break the law by any “group, political party or union that sought to confiscate the rights of others.”

Some officials have accused union leaders of harbouring the Islamist opposition’s political agenda. The union says this accusation is part of a government smear campaign.

Rights activists have accused the government of using draconian powers under emergency laws enacted last March to curb the pandemic as an excuse to limit civic and political rights. Scores of activists have been arrested over comments on social media. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

Quo vadis, African National Congress?

By Mavuso Msimang

OP-ED

Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future

Charles Parry, Glenda Gray, Aadielah Maker and Maurice Smithers
5 hours ago
8 mins

ANALYSIS

How low can you go? The ANC’s never-ending race to the bottom

Stephen Grootes
3 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

OP-ED

A New Deal for the Ocean
Mark Swilling and Tanya Brodie Rudolph 5 hours ago
7 mins

George Washington's "wooden" teeth were actually human teeth taken from slaves.

AMABHUNGANE

Mining deal favours Limpopo first family and big business

Gemma Ritchie and Sam Sole for amaBhungane 4 hours ago
14 mins

OP-ED

Ten years of change in three months (Part 1)

Greg Mills
3 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s largest business insurance companies promise over R1bn in relief payments

Sasha Planting
4 hours ago
4 mins

SPOTLIGHT

In Pictures: What a difference a minister’s visit can make to a shambolic Eastern Cape hospital

Alicestine October for Spotlight
6 hours ago
3 mins

BOOK EXCERPT

The Pink Line: The World’s Queer Frontiers, the new book from Mark Gevisser

The Reading List
3 hours ago
14 mins