Business Maverick

IMF Grants $4.3 Billion to South Africa in Biggest Virus Loan

By Bloomberg 27 July 2020
Caption
Residents wearing protective face masks wait at a bus stop in Cape Town, South Africa. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund approved $4.3 billion in emergency funding for South Africa, the largest emergency disbursement for any country yet to assist with fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund “support the authorities’ efforts in addressing the challenging health situation and severe economic impact of the Covid-19 shock,” the Washington-based lender said in a statement Monday. “Once the pandemic is behind, there is a pressing need to ensure debt sustainability and implement structural reforms to support the recovery and achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.”
Outside Assistance

With more than 445,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and almost 7,000 fatalities, South Africa is the worst-hit country on the continent. A lockdown aimed at curbing the spread is devastating the economy, with the government expecting it to contract 7.2% this year.

Even before the pandemic hit, South Africa was stuck in its longest downward cycle since World War II and the gross domestic product probably contracted more than 30% in the second quarter, according to central bank forecasts. Government debt is now projected to peak at close to 90% of GDP in 2023-2024 and the budget deficit will swell to a record this year.

“Going forward, our fiscal measures will build on our policy strengths and limit the existing economic vulnerabilities which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in a statement Monday.

The lockdown that started on March 27 and has been eased gradually is weighing on output and will further reduce tax revenue that’s been falling short of targets for most of the past five years. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 500 billion-rand ($29.9 billion) stimulus package in April and the National Treasury has said the government is seeking $7 billion of this from multilateral lenders.

Other Loans

The New Development Bank has already granted a $1 billion loan, while the nation is borrowing about 5 billion rand ($300 million) from the African Development Bank. The country will seek up to $2 billion from the World Bank, according to Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane.

The IMF money comes after some senior officials in the ruling African National Congress and its alliance partners initially rejected suggestions that the government seek help from multilateral lenders, saying the structural adjustments associated with such loans would undermine the nation’s sovereignty. However, the IMF emergency loans that are aimed at the virus and health interventions come without the normal conditions that have concerned past borrowers.

The IMF in April doubled its emergency lending capacity to $100 billion, and Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the fund will mobilize more than $18 billion to respond to requests from more than 40 African countries. The lender has now approved more than $14 billion in emergency financing to help nations on the continent, including $3.4 billion for Nigeria and $2.8 billion for Egypt. On top of that. the IMF last month approved a 12-month $5.2 billion standby arrangement for Egypt.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s largest business insurance companies promise over R1bn in relief payments

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The world is gradually turning its back on exchange-traded funds

Ruan Jooste
20 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK REVIEW

Two recent books provide rich insight into Africa’s past, present and future

Ed Stoddard
21 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Wirecard Scandal: Is their South African operation squeaky clean?
Sasha Planting 24 JUL
7 mins

A candle's flame in zero gravity is round and blue.

AIRLINE WOES

Comair business rescue on the ropes as efforts to raise funding fail

Ray Mahlaka 24 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank slices rates by 25 basis points as expected, while its GDP forecast remains optimistic

Ed Stoddard
23 JUL
2 mins

Business Maverick

The Message Behind Gold’s Rally: The World Economy Is in Trouble

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 25: Colin Coleman

Dennis Davis
24 JUL
< 1 min

David vs Goliath

Anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder, SA teenager takes Facebook Inc to court to disclose perpetrator

Marianne Thamm
24 JUL
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Flopped Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme gets a makeover

Ray Mahlaka
23 JUL
3 mins