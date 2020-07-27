Newsdeck

Full ceasefire takes effect in eastern Ukraine

By Reuters 27 July 2020

epaselect epa06401962 A local woman inspects her damaged house after it was hit in a shelling in the pro-Russian rebel's controlled Yasinovataya village of Donetsk area, Ukraine, 21 December 2017. Two people were killed and some were injured in that shelling. The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik, has said the TCG members advocated the introduction of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations in Donbas. Guided by earlier agreements and obligations of the sides, the parties reaffirm their commitment to a comprehensive, sustainable and unlimited ceasefire, starting at 00:00 on December 23, 2017 (Kyiv time). EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - A full and comprehensive ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists has entered into force in eastern Ukraine, opening the prospect of an end to military and civilian casualties, the two sides said on Monday.

Ukrainian, Russian and OSCE negotiators last week agreed on a full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine from Monday, putting on hold the military conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.

The deal was backed by the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who agreed “the need for an urgent implementation of extra measures to support the ceasefire regime in Donbass”.

Zelenskiy has sought to resolve the conflict since his election last year, arranging a number of prisoner swaps.

“We are talking about the possibility of a real ceasefire on both sides,” the head of Ukraine’s joint forces operation Volodymyr Kravchenko told a televised briefing.

“The situation is stable and controlled,” he added.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement that its forces “stand ready to give a proper rebuff to the enemy in case of violation of the agreements”.

The separatists’ DNA news agency said on Monday observers “did not record any violations of the ceasefire by the security forces of Kiev, starting from 00:01 on July 27 this year.”

Ukraine and Russia have been foes since 2014, when Moscow seized Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and backed the rebellion in the east.

Major combat ended with a ceasefire agreed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015, but sporadic clashes still regularly kill civilians, Ukrainian soldiers and separatists. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets, Editing by William Maclean)

