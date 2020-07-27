The cryptocurrency had been hovering near its 50-day moving average for weeks before pulling above it in the past couple of days.

“We remain positive on the overall precise structure for Bitcoin and do expect it push through $10,000-$10,500 as part of its longer term bullish technical profile,” said Rob Sluymer, technical strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC. Even so, that range “remains a resistance band that Bitcoin will need to break above to signal its next move to resistance at $13,800.”

Bitcoin has enjoyed above-average flows this year, and those flows are relatively high versus their five-year average when compared with those of exchange traded funds in other asset classes, according to a report from JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist John Normand on Friday.