The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is constantly working to fix the member demographics of the chartered accountancy profession to be reflective of those of the country through its renowned Thuthuka Bursary.
Chelsea Mckie, a Thuthuka beneficiary studying to be a CA(SA) at Stellenbosch University says: “Being born on the Cape Flats, I was raised by a financially struggling single mother who saw my potential from a young age. She knew that I’d want to further my studies but she didn’t know where the funding would come from. Getting the opportunity to be a Thuthuka recipient has granted me the opportunity to educate myself.”
Recent University of Pretoria graduate, Didintle Malebogo agrees: “I come from a small town called Kuruman and Thuthuka changed my life for the better. Every year, so many students struggle to fund their accommodation, their registration fees, their prescribed textbooks, even getting access to their academic records due to unpaid tertiary funds. For many, even just having enough money to make a good meal is an ongoing struggle. As a Thuthuka beneficiary, I have never had to experience any of that.”
These are not the only people who can attest to the blessing that Thuthuka has brought into their lives. To date, Thuthuka has supported over 3 900 African and Coloured students of which:
What is the Thuthuka Bursary?
A bursary fund like none other, Thuthuka covers more than just tuition, books, meals, residence fees and accommodation. The programme follows an integrated and holistic approach to ensure success, by providing students with ‘wrap-around’ support in the form of, among others:
This model makes Thuthuka students more successful than their counterparts. It is also this approach that makes Thuthuka students ready to face the challenges of the workplace.
Says Lungelo Khoza, aThuthuka Beneficiary and a Rhodes University graduate. “While I truly appreciate the financial help, Thuthuka gives more than that. They arrange meetings, motivations and group studies. They do follow-ups. They even organise and hire someone to tutor their beneficiaries to help them with academics. They provide mentors. People that gives beneficiaries direction when they seem to be lost. I really appreciated that.”
Applications for 2021 bursary intake close on 30 August 2020
To qualify for the Thuthuka bursary, you must:
The application window to apply for the Thuthuka Bursary 2021 is currently open. To apply, visit www.thuthukabursaryfund.co.za and submit your application before the end of August 2020. DM
About SAICA
SAICA, South Africa’s pre-eminent accountancy body, is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading accounting institutes. The Institute provides a wide range of support services to more than 46 000 members and associates who are chartered accountants [CAs(SA)], as well as associate general accountants (AGAs(SA)) and accounting technicians (ATs(SA)), who hold positions as CEOs, MDs, board directors, business owners, chief financial officers, auditors and leaders in every sphere of commerce and industry, and who play a significant role in the nation’s highly dynamic business sector and economic development.
About SAICA’s transformation initiatives (also known as Thuthuka):
One of SAICA’s prime goals is to contribute towards strengthening the country’s economy by playing a significant and leading role in transformation and skills development. Through Thuthuka, a pioneering initiative to promote transformation in the profession, SAICA launched its transformation efforts in the Eastern Cape in 2002 and has grown this into a national project that includes various interventions across the education value chain as well as the highly successful Thuthuka Bursary Fund.
Thuthuka’s objective is to transform the demographics of the profession to reflect those of the country in terms of race and gender, and provide educational support to African learners and students for the benefit of the profession, while simultaneously helping to uplift communities. Therefore, SAICA prides itself in leading the chartered accountancy profession as a socially responsible driver of business and skills development by supporting and encouraging enterprise development initiatives.
