BRIEF VIEW

Boris Johnson spreads Covid-19 confusion in the UK

By Peter Hain 26 July 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 08 July 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN)

The United Kingdom has one of the worst records of death and infections in the world – heading for almost 300,000 Covid-19 cases and 45,677 deaths. Boris Johnson – who has been in power for a year – has a few things to answer.

It may be little consolation for South Africans as Covid-19 infections surge, but by comparison with Britain, at least President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize have been decisive in their actions and consistent in their messages.

As they enforce new regulations that facemasks must be worn in shops, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers have been spreading confusion.

In England, pubs opened while schools remained shut.

Children in Wales returned safely to school a month ago, but in England, the government cannot even guarantee that will happen in September 2020. 

Theatres and concert halls are unable to open, but passengers can spend hours crammed together in aeroplanes.

You can take an overnight ferry from Portsmouth or Plymouth to Spain, but not a cruise around the UK.

England’s test-and-trace system – “world-beating”, according to Johnson – is contacting far less than 80% of the close contacts of infected people, in Luton, just 47% and in re-lockdowned Leicester, under 65%.

Johnson won’t answer this key question: Why does Germany, a similar north European country with an even larger population, have so many fewer deaths and infections than the UK which has one of the very worst records in the world? DM

Lord Peter Hain is a former anti-apartheid leader and British Cabinet Minister.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

David vs Goliath

Anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder, SA teenager takes Facebook Inc to court to disclose perpetrator

By Marianne Thamm

BRIEF VIEW

Boris Johnson spreads Covid-19 confusion in the UK

Peter Hain
2 mins ago
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

Bursary application window extended for learners who want to be a CA(SA)

SAICA
13 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 24 JUL

Declassified UK

Thousands of historic British government files censored after ‘independent’ watchdog approves over 99% of secrecy requests
Phil Miller 25 JUL
5 mins

Gingers have a resistance to electrical pain but a lower threshold for thermal pain. This is due to a mutation of their melanocortin 1 receptor.

Op-Ed

Inappropriate for Jacob Zuma to headline Andrew Mlangeni’s memorial – ANC stalwarts

Stalwarts and Veterans of the ANC 24 JUL
2 mins

OP-ED

Hagia Sophia: A palimpsest in five acts

Kalim Rajab
25 JUL
17 mins

ZAPIRO

Up With the Best

Zapiro
24 JUL

Parliament Special Budget Debates

SAPS water cannons near Parliament as Cele talks tough on lockdown policing and GBV

Marianne Merten
24 JUL
5 mins

Photo Essay

#ServeUsPlease protesters dispersed with water cannons and stun grenades

Brenton Geach
24 JUL
< 1 min