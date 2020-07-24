Newsdeck

Muslim prayers in Hagia Sophia for first time in 86 years

By Al Jazeera 24 July 2020

epa08563946 People perform the first Friday prayer during the official opening ceremony of Hagia Sophia as a mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, 24 July 2020. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the first Friday prayers. Turkey's highest administration court on 10 July ruled that the museum that was once a mosque built in a Cathedral would be turned into a mosque again by annulling its status as museum. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Muslim prayers will echo on Friday from the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul for the first time in 86 years after its reconversion into a mosque earlier this month.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 10 controversially declared the nearly 1,500-year-old monument open to Muslim worship after a top court ruled the building’s conversion to a museum by modern Turkey’s founding statesman was illegal.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site was built as a cathedral during the reign of Byzantine emperor Justinian I in 537 but converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

It was designated a museum in a key reform of the post-Ottoman authorities under the modern republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Erdogan, who is scheduled to join hundreds of worshippers on Friday, said last year it had been a “very big mistake” to convert the Hagia Sophia into a museum.

Critics however accuse Erdogan, who has been in power for 17 years, of playing to his nationalistic base, with support eroding amid a global economic downtown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Towering over Istanbul’s skyline, its breathtaking domes seemingly afloat, it is also one of Turkey’s most popular tourist attractions, with 3.7 million visitors in 2019.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said it was “a very big day” in the city of some 18 million.

“The heart of the city, the historical peninsula, is under total lockdown since last night,” she said.

“It’s closed to traffic because hundreds of thousands of citizens are expected to arrive in the area outside of Hagia Sophia.”

The United States, the European Union, Russia, UNESCO and various church leaders expressed concern at the change in status, while neighbouring Greece branded the move an “open provocation to the civilised world”.

Erdogan insisted it was Turkey’s “historical and sovereign right”.

Turkey pledged to keep Hagia Sophia open to tourists and welcome those of all faiths. Entry will now be free.

Top religious authority Diyanet is in charge of the mosque. Its head, Ali Erbas, said between 700 and 1,000 people would be able to pray inside on Friday while maintaining a distance of 1 metre (3.3 feet) from each other.

The floor has been covered with a turquoise carpet chosen by Erdogan.

Intricate mosaics of the Virgin Mary, baby Jesus and other Christian symbols will be veiled by curtains at prayer time.

In the sprawling square outside, separate areas will be set up for men and women to worship, according to the Anadolu state news agency.

Koseoglu said Erdogan was expected to deliver a short speech after the prayer.

“This is a very historical moment for Turkey, especially the conservatives pro-Islamist electorate who have [long wanted] to pray inside.”

On Friday, most roads to the venue will be blocked and public transport curtailed. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya asked for people to bring four items – “masks, prayer mats, patience and understanding”.

Some 736 health personnel, 101 ambulances and a helicopter ambulance will also be available.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

Massive ‘markups’ at heart of Eastern Cape’s R538m tablets and e-learning deal with Surve-owned Sizwe Africa IT

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

David vs Goliath

Anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder, SA teenager takes Facebook Inc to court to disclose perpetrator

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Up With the Best

Zapiro
2 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Tribute

Andrew Mlangeni: The ‘backroom boy’ who remained a stalwart to the end
Pippa Green 37 mins ago
12 mins

"Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me 10 million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us." ~ Steve Bannon on North Korea

AIRLINE WOES

Comair business rescue on the ropes as efforts to raise funding fail

Ray Mahlaka 5 hours ago
4 mins

Black Lives Matter

Ashwell Prince and Marsha Cox speak on experiences of discrimination

Yanga Sibembe
54 mins ago
5 mins

GASTROTURF

Dinners with Moonyeenn: High times with an early dining mentor

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
9 mins

Maverick Citizen Friday Activist

A breath of fresh air: Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng in the UN house

Ufrieda Ho
6 hours ago
5 mins

Health Special Adjustment Budget vote debate

Zweli Mkhize plays down discrepancy in reported deaths

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins