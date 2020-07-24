MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 25: Colin Coleman

By Dennis Davis 24 July 2020

In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Colin Coleman, senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, and the former CEO of Goldman Sachs for Sub Saharan Africa. Do not miss this one.

 

 

