Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku listens to a medical briefing at the Nasrec Quarantine and Isolation Centre. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)

As the coronavirus peak approaches in Gauteng, MEC for Health Bandile Masuku said that while the province is currently the epicentre of the outbreak, recovery statistics look promising.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku says the province has a solid plan to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our recoveries have been increasing quite nicely in terms of the numbers we have been having. In terms of recoveries in the country, we are now leading,” Masuku said on Friday.

The MEC, along with the Gauteng provincial command council, was providing an update on the province’s response to Covid-19.

South Africa is currently among the top five countries in the world with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“It has not been a very easy time,” Masuku said.

“We are now in the middle of the storm, with now 36% (over 14,000) of confirmed cases and 42% (over 70,000) of active cases found in Gauteng.”

In his report, Masuku showed that most recoveries that have occurred in the country have been in Gauteng – with 33% (over 77,000) of patients recuperating after being infected.

“People are being discharged from hospitals and are recovering. The recoveries are more than active cases. For us, this indicates that the virus can be beaten,” Masuku said.

The number of deaths in Gauteng remains at 19%. Western Cape has the highest number of deaths at 46%.

Out of 172,113 public servants in Gauteng, more than 4,000 have tested positive for Covid-19 since March. This includes public health workers and teachers.

Gauteng education department head, Edward Mosuwe, said their data showed that out of 1,913 of the 2,131 public schools that were reopened, 218 schools had to close for decontamination after reporting Covid-19 cases.

When it comes to independent schools, 752 out of 774 schools were opened and only 22 were closed.

“Teaching time is being lost due to many schools being closed for periods of up to a week, after many teachers and learners tested positive for Covid-19,” Mosuwe said.

According to Masuku’s report, the peak infection rate for Gauteng is expected to be reached around late August or early September. The number of ICU beds that will be needed then is between 7,000 to 10,000, and ordinary beds between 25,000 and 30,000.

There are currently only 9,056 beds available in both private and public hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Masuku said the department has added 2,418 beds to the total, and intends adding a further 5,220 beds

The department has also appointed 994 health professionals, comprising 541 nurses, 118 doctors and 295 medical and support staff.

“As we are in the middle of the storm, our primary focus is to save lives,” Masuku said. DM

