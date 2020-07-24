Business Maverick

Elon Musk’s SpaceX in Talks to Raise Funds at $44 Billion Valuation

By Bloomberg 24 July 2020
Caption
The SpaceX Falcon 9 as it launches from NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this false color infrared exposure on May 30. Photographer: Bill Ingalls/Getty Images

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is in talks to raise new capital at a valuation of about $44 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, better known as SpaceX, is in discussions with investors to raise about $1 billion at a price of $270 a share, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The round would value the company at about $44 billion, before taking into account the new capital, they said.

The funding is unlikely to be completed within the next couple months and terms could change, one of the people said.

SpaceX didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Any new funding would follow a slew of earlier rounds. The most recent funding effort was for $500 million at a valuation of $36 billion, or $220 a share, according to a CNBC report in March.

At a roughly $44 billion valuation, SpaceX would rank as one of the most valuable venture-backed companies in the U.S.

In a research report dated July 20, Morgan Stanley said the company ultimately could be worth as much as $175 billion. The bank said it remains “focused on the needs and sources of capital for SpaceX as a potential catalyst to increase the relevance of space for public investors.”

Morgan Stanley said SpaceX has raised about $3.5 billion to date, and estimates about $50 billion of free cash flow burn from 2019 to 2032, before its satellite internet business, Starlink first generates free cash flow in 2033.

SpaceX’s investors include Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Google, Fidelity, Baillie Gifford and Valor Equity Partners.

NASA Partnership

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the ultimate goal of enabling people to live on other planets. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has been a key partner and customer for the Hawthorne, California-based company.

In May, two U.S. astronauts reached the space station on a SpaceX capsule, marking the first time humans have launched into orbit on a commercially developed craft. The two are set to return Aug. 2. A cargo-only version of SpaceX’s Dragon capsule makes regular runs to the space station.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Wirecard Scandal: Is their South African operation squeaky clean?

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Reserve Bank slices rates by 25 basis points as expected, while its GDP forecast remains optimistic

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

David vs Goliath

Anonymously threatened with gang rape and murder, SA teenager takes Facebook Inc to court to disclose perpetrator

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Flopped Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme gets a makeover
Ray Mahlaka 6 hours ago
3 mins

"Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." ~ John Lennon

SCORPIO

Massive ‘markups’ at heart of Eastern Cape’s R538m tablets and e-learning deal with Surve-owned Sizwe Africa IT

Pieter-Louis Myburgh 6 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Covid-19: Towards a safer, more cautious and more equitable opening of the economy in SA

Michael Nassen Smith and Neil Coleman
4 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

There’s value in a brand authentically joining a social movement

Mpeo Nkosi
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The secret to reopening the economy: It’s all in the lockdown

Anne O Krueger
7 hours ago
4 mins

WEBINAR

Carnage in the restaurant industry: ‘No happy end in sight for us’

Chanel Retief
7 hours ago
3 mins

Keeping the Hustle Alive

How young entrepreneurs are surviving the pandemic

Sandisiwe Shoba
19 hours ago
9 mins