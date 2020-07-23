Sometimes, you just want to tune out the news and the outside world and watch things get blown up and some amazing hero rush out to save the world. Here, in no particular order, are the 15 top action movies people have loved on Showmax so far in 2020.

A conflicted superhero, crashing oceans and rippling abs – the DC comics epic Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, has it all. Watch now »

A highly specialised CIA operative is tasked with transporting a police officer who holds life-threatening information out of Indonesia. He must then to extract that information before the enemy reaches them. Mark Wahlberg stars. Watch now »

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart headline this crime caper about a timid accountant who is lured into the criminal underworld after reconnecting with an old friend on Facebook. Watch now »

Will Smith plays Henry Brogan, an ageing hitman pursued by a mysterious young operative who seems to know Henry’s every move. Watch now »

Five years after her husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence, a woman comes back from self-imposed exile to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them go free. Watch now »

In the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, we return to Isla Nublar. It’s been three years since the park was destroyed by the escaped dinosaurs, and no humans remain on the island. When the dormant volcano on the island begins rumbling, Owen and Claire set a plan into motion to save the dinosaurs from extinction. But they uncover a bigger conspiracy on the island. Watch now »

While on a mission to explore the deepest parts of the Mariana Trench, a research team discovers a whole world of never-before-seen creatures. It’s all fascinating – but it’s not all friendly.

Rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) and the scientists realise that they’ve encountered a megalodon, a giant shark thought to have been extinct for millions of years – and, what’s more, they’ve allowed it to escape to maraud through the oceans. They’ll have to put everything on the line to kill or capture this terrifying creature of the deep. Watch now »

The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hitman who must testify at the International Criminal Court. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time. This one stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, so expect laughs along with the action. Watch now »

Freya the Ice Queen brings her sister back to life as part of her evil plot to rule over the Enchanted Forest. It’s up to the Huntsman and his secret lover to stop them. Emily Blunt is the evil Freya, Charlize Theron stars as her sister, Ravenna, and Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth are the ill-fated lovers. Watch now »

Billy Batson is a teenage foster kid with a track record for running away and looking out for himself, until he takes a stand against the school bully for his foster sibling Freddy, an act that leads to a strange encounter with an ancient wizard and some er… unexpected physical changes.

Like turning into grown-up superhero Shazam, and discovering he now comes with an a la carte menu of superpowers. Of course, with great power comes the inevitable great enemy, and Billy, aka Shazam, needs to get a handle on his abilities ASAP if he’s to fight the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana. Watch now »

Rivals Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) have to join forces to bring down a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) who’s threatening the future of humanity. Watch now »

Watch every single Fast & Furious movie on Showmax.

Wesley’s humdrum life takes an exhilarating turn when he meets Fox, who tells him that his father was a professional assassin. She invites him to join the Fraternity, a secret society of assassins. This one is an oldie, but a goody, and stars Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy. Watch now »

A special boat service operative for MI6 is recruited on an incredibly dangerous mission to stop a terrorist with access to chemical weapons. Watch now »

Having established a top-notch security force, Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) is forced to return to the impenetrable prison he once escaped from when one of his team members goes missing. Watch now »

Charlize Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 spy who is sent to Berlin on the eve of the Wall’s collapse. She is tasked with investigating the murder of a fellow agent. Watch now » DM/ML

