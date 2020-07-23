Ingredients
(Serves 2 as supper, or 4 as a starter)
1 large onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 heaped tsp ground coriander seeds
2 Tbs salted butter
500 ml chicken stock
160 g finely grated biltong
1 x 400 g can coconut cream
Generous handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped finely
200 ml cream
Pepper to taste
Method
Simmer chopped onions and garlic in butter until caramelised. Add finely ground coriander seeds and stir over the heat for two or three minutes.
Add chicken stock and bring to a boil, stir in the very finely ground biltong and then simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut cream (not milk, it’s insipid) and add the chopped coriander leaves, and bring back to a simmer. Season with black pepper and cook on a low heat for 20 minutes or so, stirring and being sure it does not boil over.
Stir in the cream and cook for 10 minutes more on a low heat.
Beware of salting as biltong is salty. Taste first and only add salt if necessary.
Garnish soup bowls with fresh coriander leaves and a few shavings of biltong. DM/TGIFood
