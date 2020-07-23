TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Biltong Soup

By Tony Jackman 23 July 2020

Biltong soup with coconut cream and coriander. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Biltong, coriander seeds, onion – that’s a perfect flavour combination. And biltong makes a great soup for a chilly winter’s day redolent of farmhouse kitchens and Labradors at the hearth.

Ingredients

(Serves 2 as supper, or 4 as a starter)

1 large onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 heaped tsp ground coriander seeds

2 Tbs salted butter

500 ml chicken stock

160 g finely grated biltong

1 x 400 g can coconut cream

Generous handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped finely

200 ml cream

Pepper to taste

Method

Simmer chopped onions and garlic in butter until caramelised. Add finely ground coriander seeds and stir over the heat for two or three minutes. 

Add chicken stock and bring to a boil, stir in the very finely ground biltong and then simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in the coconut cream (not milk, it’s insipid) and add the chopped coriander leaves, and bring back to a simmer. Season with black pepper and cook on a low heat for 20 minutes or so, stirring and being sure it does not boil over.

Stir in the cream and cook for 10 minutes more on a low heat.

Beware of salting as biltong is salty. Taste first and only add salt if necessary.

Garnish soup bowls with fresh coriander leaves and a few shavings of biltong. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

