Fink, who’s a billionaire and still owns $457 million of BlackRock stock, this month warned of an uneven economic recovery even as rising investor confidence buoyed second-quarter results at the New York-based money manager.

“For our economy to be fully operational again it can’t be this bipolar economy,” the CEO said. “There’s been a lot of healing, and that’s what the market is reflecting, but there’s still a great component of our economy that hasn’t healed and is still struggling.”

BlackRock shares have jumped 16% this year and the company reported this month a rebound in flows to products such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.