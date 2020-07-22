COVID-19

Zimbabwe tightens COVID rules ahead of anti-government protests

By Reuters 22 July 2020

epa08547482 Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) speaking before receiving covid-19 pandemic donations at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 15 July 2020. Mnangagwa has said he will soon announce new lockdown measures to further curb the spread of the disease that has so far claimed 20 lives and over 1,000 having tested positive. This has resulted in the reopening of schools for examination classes scheduled for 28 July 2020 to be deferred. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, July 21 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday his government would impose a night-time curfew and tighten other measures to tackle rising coronavirus infections, adding that anyone who challenged the rules faced severe punishment.

Critics and the opposition said the new steps were linked to anti-government protests planned for next week.

On Monday police arrested an opposition official and a journalist, accusing them of inciting violence ahead of July 31 demonstrations by activists who say government corruption has exacerbated economic hardship.

“As of tomorrow, Wednesday, … all our security services must enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew set to come into force daily between 1800 hours and 0600 hours,” Mnangagwa said in a televised address to the nation.

He said anyone who encouraged actions that undermine the government’s measures “will be liable and severely punished accordingly”.

Under the new measures, from Wednesday, those without jobs will be required to stay at home, except to seek food, water and medical help. Business hours will be limited to 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., apart from those performing essential services.

Public gatherings for social, religious or political purposes remain banned.

“These measures are being taken for our collective safety. As Zimbabweans, we have to win the war against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe has recorded 1,713 coronavirus cases, a relatively small number compared to neighbouring South Africa, but infections have started to rise faster in the last week.

Many citizens in the southern African nation say their economic prospects have worsened since Mnangagwa took over from the late Robert Mugabe following a coup in 2017.

Mnangagwa says the economy is being sabotaged by local and foreign opponents. His government is wary of demonstrations after the last major protests in January 2019 turned violent and scores of people died after a crackdown by security forces. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Alexander Winning and Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Six reasons why schools must be open if we are to fight Covid-19

By Nic Spaull

EASTERN CAPE

Sibongile Zungu: Allegations of corruption follow new head of Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 task team

Des Erasmus
11 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Hightailers

Zapiro
9 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

UCT study finds soaring prices for illicit cigarettes burn smokers, suggests sin tax hike
Ed Stoddard 12 hours ago
3 mins

"We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie." ~ David Mamet

‘LONDONGRAD’

UK’s ‘Russian report’ blasts political leadership and the intelligence services

Peter Fabricius 10 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Time for black women to lead in higher education

Khaya Tyatya
41 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dark days in sunny USA

Phillip Van Niekerk
9 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Why Africa must become the Conservation Continent

Hailemariam Desalegn, Mike du Toit and Greg Mills
9 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Legal extradition could still take place even if South Africa suspended its treaty with Hong Kong

Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
11 hours ago
5 mins