COVID-19

Minister Nxesi hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

By News24 21 July 2020

The labour deparment has already signalled it plans to hire 500 more inspectors. There are only 200 now, according to a recent briefing from Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, above. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi was hospitalised on Monday evening due to Covid-19 symptoms, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced on Tuesday.

Nxesi tested positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago. Mthembu said Nxesi had, until last night, been in self-quarantine at home.

“His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring. Minister Nxesi is the second member of Cabinet to be admitted to hospital after Minister Gwede Mantashe,” Mthembu said in a statement.

He wished both Nxesi and Mantashe well and a speedy recovery.

Last week, the Presidency said Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle, tested positive and were in self-isolation. It said the minister would continue working from home.

At the time, government said Mantashe instructed those working in his private office to get tested.

On Monday evening, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo told News24 its chair and former agriculture minister Senzeni Zokwana had also been hospitalised.

“He did recover from Covid-19 but he developed complications. This morning there was a discussion in the central command meeting. There was an arrangement for him to be hospitalised,” Mashilo told News24.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for Covid-19 but has since recovered.

ANC MP Cedric Frolick tested positive for Covid-19, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Monday night.

News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

VIEWFINDER & GROUNDUP

Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

By Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder

MAVERICK LIFE EDITORIAL

A Love Letter to Social Justice Activists: Now is the time to change the world, tomorrow may be too late

Mark Heywood
2 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

For the Record

Zapiro
13 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 seconds ago

GROUNDUP

GroundUp wins lottery court battle
GroundUp Staff 25 mins ago
2 mins

"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe

ISS TODAY

New Wiz drug targets South Africa’s youth

Richard Chelin for ISS TODAY 12 mins ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Nomvula Mokonyane: ‘Agrizzi wants to punish me’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
13 hours ago
4 mins

KZN LAND ISSUE

Ingonyama Trust head storms out of meeting after facing tough questions

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Another country: UNHCR protest refugees still hold out for resettlement

Tariro Washinyira
48 mins ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min