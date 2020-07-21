Nxesi tested positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago. Mthembu said Nxesi had, until last night, been in self-quarantine at home.
“His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring. Minister Nxesi is the second member of Cabinet to be admitted to hospital after Minister Gwede Mantashe,” Mthembu said in a statement.
He wished both Nxesi and Mantashe well and a speedy recovery.
Last week, the Presidency said Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle, tested positive and were in self-isolation. It said the minister would continue working from home.
At the time, government said Mantashe instructed those working in his private office to get tested.
On Monday evening, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo told News24 its chair and former agriculture minister Senzeni Zokwana had also been hospitalised.
“He did recover from Covid-19 but he developed complications. This morning there was a discussion in the central command meeting. There was an arrangement for him to be hospitalised,” Mashilo told News24.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula also tested positive for Covid-19 but has since recovered.
ANC MP Cedric Frolick tested positive for Covid-19, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Monday night.
News24
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"I've never fooled anyone. I've let people fool themselves. They didn't bother to find out who and what I was. Instead, they would invent a character for me. I wouldn't argue with them. They were obviously loving somebody I wasn't." ~ Marilyn Monroe