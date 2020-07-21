Microsoft announced in January that it plans to be carbon negative — removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits — by 2030, and the software maker allocated $1 billion to a climate-innovation fund to invest in ways to reduce and remove carbon emissions, one of the most aggressive corporate plans. By 2050, the company plans to remove the equivalent of all of its emissions since Microsoft’s founding in 1975. Amazon.com Inc. has also made a carbon-neutral pledge and recruited other companies to join. Both technology giants have come under fire from climate activists for continuing to provide cloud-computing services to large oil and gas producers.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft also said it will partner with Sol Systems, a renewable energy developer and investor, on 500 megawatts of solar energy, Microsoft’s biggest renewable-energy portfolio investment. That will include at least $50 million in investments in parts of the U.S. most impacted by environmental issues— regions hurt by pollution, for example. Projects will prioritize businesses owned by women and minorities and will include money for jobs and skills training and habitat restoration. That amount of solar energy is enough to power about 95,000 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

The group, called Transform to Net Zero, also includes automaker Mercedes-Benz AG; Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S; Indian information-tech firm Wipro Ltd; and Natura & Co., the Brazilian cosmetics firm that owns Avon. The alliance, which plans to recruit other members, will work with the nonprofit Environmental Defense Fund and will share information on cutting emissions, investing in carbon-reduction technology and coordinating on public policy goals.

In addition, Microsoft will stop using diesel in its data centres by 2030. The fuel is typically used as a backup power source for cloud data centres.