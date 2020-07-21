Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 23: Gilad Isaacs
By Dennis Davis• 21 July 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Gilad Isaacs, Co-Director, Institute for Economic Justice; Lecturer, School of Economics and Finance, Wits University, about the current policy incoherence, social compact for South Africa and modernisation of our economy.
