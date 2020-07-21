Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 22 July 2020

By Grant Devlin 21 July 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

VIEWFINDER & GROUNDUP

Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

By Daneel Knoetze for Viewfinder

MAVERICK LIFE EDITORIAL

A Love Letter to Social Justice Activists: Now is the time to change the world, tomorrow may be too late

Mark Heywood
4 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

For the Record

Zapiro
15 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Tribute: Paul Dobson (1935 - 2020)

Chapter closes for ‘encyclopaedia of SA Rugby’
Craig Ray 14 mins ago
4 mins

"Joyfully to the breeze royal Odysseus spread his sail and with his rudder skillfully he steered." ~ Homer

GROUNDUP

GroundUp wins lottery court battle

GroundUp Staff 2 hours ago
2 mins

ISS TODAY

New Wiz drug targets South Africa’s youth

Richard Chelin for ISS TODAY
2 hours ago
4 mins

KZN LAND ISSUE

Ingonyama Trust head storms out of meeting after facing tough questions

Des Erasmus
14 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Nomvula Mokonyane: ‘Agrizzi wants to punish me’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
14 hours ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

‘I wish the government could allow us to stay here’

Vincent Lali for GroundUp
11 mins ago
3 mins