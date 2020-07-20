Business Maverick

Global Real Estate Investment Plunges 33% Amid Covid Pandemic

By Bloomberg 20 July 2020
Residential apartment buildings stand in this aerial photograph taken above Gimpo, South Korea, on Friday, July 10, 2020. South Koreas government is preparing new regulations to curb excessive house price gains that have fueled public discontent over inequality and property speculation.

Global real estate investment fell by 33% in the first half as the coronavirus pandemic battered economies and disrupted deals.

The Asia-Pacific region took the biggest hit, with volumes down 45% from the year-earlier period, because it was the first struck by the outbreak, according to a report from broker Savills Plc. Investment dropped by 36% in the Americas and 19% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

With the tourism industry shut down for months by government lockdowns, hotels saw investment decline by 59% in the first half of the year, followed by a 41% drop for retail properties, according to the Savills report. Industrial and residential properties fared better.

Investment is “expected to remain well below pre-pandemic levels for the rest of 2020 as investors wait for market clarity,” Simon Hope, Savills head of global capital markets, said in a statement on Monday. “However, certain sectors are expected to outperform as investors focus on secure assets, namely logistics, residential and life sciences.”

The International Monetary Fund has forecast that global gross domestic product will shrink 4.9% this year as the pandemic wears on. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath has said the cumulative loss for the world economy this year and next as a result of the recession is expected to reach $12.5 trillion.

Still, the investment decline was less severe than at the start of the last financial crisis in the first half of 2008, when investment cratered by 49% and kept falling until the middle of 2009, Sophie Chick, director of Savills World Research team, said in the statement.

Among the few bright spots in the Savills report was a 105% increase in Asian residential real estate investment, driven by Blackstone Group Inc.’s deal to buy a collection of Japanese apartments from Anbang Insurance Group for close to $3 billion, according to the report.

