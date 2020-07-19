While implied volatility for emerging-market currencies declined for a third successive week in the five days through Friday, expected swings for stocks fell to the lowest since February. The calm belies the potential turmoil from China’s attempts to tame signs of exuberance in the nation’s equities market or any flare up in tensions between the U.S. and China.

“G-7 central-bank policy will remain the key driver for emerging-market asset performance, with the excess liquidity keeping the backdrop relatively stable,” said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at Gemcorp Capital LLP in London. “That is also helping to counter any idiosyncratic negatives out of individual emerging-market countries, especially with regard to how governments are dealing with the Covid-19 onslaught.”

After aggressive interest-rate reductions to shore up their economies against the havoc wrought by the pandemic, central bankers from Russia to South Africa will be considering whether to continue easing this week.

To Cut or Not to Cut?

Hungary’s central bank will probably cut its base rate by 15 basis points in a second and final easing move indicated by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag. Last month’s surprise rate cut left the forint weakening even as policy makers pointed to growing deflationary risks

Ukraine’s new central bank governor is set to make his mark at a rate meeting on Thursday after the controversial departure of his predecessor. Investors have signaled the decision will be key to the outlook on Ukrainian assets and whether the authority can maintain its independence from government The yield on the nation’s dollar-denominated Eurobond due 2032 fell 42 basis points last week, but remained higher than before the resignation of Yakiv Smoliy, who’d cited “systematic political pressure”

Bank of Russia will probably lower its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% on Friday The central bank eased monetary policy by a full percentage point in June. While Governor Elvira Nabiullina stressed after the meeting that such big steps won’t become the norm, she said last week that there’s room to cut further as inflation remains well below target The ruble has been the biggest decliner in emerging markets in the past month after Indonesia’s rupiah

South Africa’s Monetary Policy Committee may take advantage of the scope to lower its benchmark rate even further After front-loading aggressive cuts that took the repurchase rate to the lowest level since it was introduced in 1998, analysts are divided about the meeting on Thursday. Four out of the 11 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast a 25-basis-point cut to 3.5%, while three predict a deeper decrease of 50 basis points. Four see rates staying on hold

After holding off on cutting rates at last month’s meeting for the first time in a year, Turkey’s central bank will probably stay on hold again at 8.25% on Thursday amid a worsening inflation outlook, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey The central bank delivered 1,575 basis points of easing in nine consecutive meetings starting July 2019, leaving Turkey’s inflation-adjusted rates among the lowest in the world The Turkish lira’s one-week implied volatility decreased for a 10th week in the five days through Friday, its longest losing streak

After an unexpected 100 basis-point reduction in the policy rate at its last meeting, Nigeria’s central bank is expected to leave the benchmark unchanged as it tries to avert a recession

Angola’s central bank hasn’t cut its policy rate this year and is unlikely to do so on July 24, even as its economy faces a triple shock due to the virus, a steep decline in oil prices coupled and a reduction in crude output to meet its OPEC+ commitment

China’s Bond Market

China will likely announce unchanged prime interest rates on Monday, after MLF rates were static again last week

The bond market has finally settled down after two and a half months of almost continual yield increases, after overcoming its disappointment with the absence of monetary easing

China took a further step in integrating its fragmented bond markets, a move which analysts say could reduce complexity and attract foreign investors Bond traders on the interbank market and stock exchanges can now trade bonds listed on both venues, the People’s Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a joint statement Sunday

‘Manipulators’ Report

The U.S. Treasury could soon publish its long-overdue semi-annual foreign-exchange policy report, and Thailand and Taiwan might be added to the government’s monitoring list, Michael Cahill, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London, wrote in a note July 16 Markets might not react too much as this should be widely anticipated, and already explains the reticence of both countries in intervening openly. However, if either country is named a currency manipulator, there’s likely to be significant and renewed appreciation pressure once the U.S. currency resumes its decline



Economic Data