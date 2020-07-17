Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 18 July 2020

By Gonzo 17 July 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AMABHUNGANE

Premiers, ministers, Guptas: The mysterious powers of VBS fixer Danny Msiza

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

Maverick Citizen: Op-Ed

Covid-19: Women are bearing more costs and receiving fewer benefits

Nic Spaull, Daniela Casale and Dorrit Posel
39 mins ago
4 mins

RETAIL BLOODBATH

‘Unprecedented disruption’: Richemont sales fall 47% in April-June quarter

Ed Stoddard
1 hour ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 25 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Friday Activist: Constance Mogale
Zukiswa Pikoli 4 hours ago
6 mins

The Queen technically owns all of the swans in the Thames.

ANALYSIS

Lockdown Level 3, Version 3: Policymaking on the hoof amid war talk

Marianne Merten 11 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘The Science’ is necessary, but good public policy will steer us through the pandemic

Ismail Lagardien
10 hours ago
5 mins

POLITICS

Death of respected ANC KZN politician weakens Premier Zikalala

Des Erasmus
11 hours ago
6 mins

RESTAURANTS IN CRISIS

Battered, bruised, dry, and ready to fight

Bianca Coleman
4 hours ago
17 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PwC, Nkonki come under fire over their ‘irregular’ appointment to audit SAA

Ray Mahlaka
12 hours ago
4 mins