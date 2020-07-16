Business Maverick

Professor Whose Formula Predicts Bankruptcies Has a Big Warning

By Bloomberg 16 July 2020

The New York University professor who developed one of the best-known formulas for predicting corporate insolvencies has a warning for U.S. credit investors: this year’s spate of “mega” bankruptcies is just getting started.

More than 30 American companies with liabilities exceeding $1 billion have already filed for Chapter 11 since the start of January, and that number is likely to top 60 by year-end after businesses piled on debt during the pandemic, according to Edward Altman, creator of the Z-score and professor emeritus at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Companies globally have sold a record $2.1 trillion of bonds this year, with nearly half coming from U.S. issuers, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
Bond Binge

While the stimulus-fueled rally in credit markets since March has helped borrowers stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis, Altman and others have warned that many companies are just delaying an inevitable reckoning. Fitch Ratings estimates worldwide corporate bond defaults this year could exceed levels reached during the global recession in 2009.

“There was a huge buildup in corporate debt by the end of 2019 and I thought the market would gain some much needed de-leveraging with the Covid-19 crisis,” said Altman, who is also director of credit and debt market research at the NYU Salomon Center. “Now, seems like companies again are exploiting what seems to be a crazy rebound.”

‘Deeper Recession’

As new waves of the coronavirus keep planes from flying and curb consumer spending, pressures on the global economy are increasing. The International Monetary Fund downgraded its outlook for the world economy in June, projecting a deeper recession and slower recovery than it previously anticipated.

Edward Altman
Edward Altman

Chesapeake Energy Corp., the pioneer of the shale gas revolution, and retailer Brooks Brothers Group Inc. have filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. in recent weeks. Defaults in the Asia-Pacific region include Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. and Shanghai-headquartered Hilong Holding Ltd., an oil equipment and services firm.

Man Group Plc, the world’s largest publicly listed hedge fund, has warned of the risk to bond buyers. The World Bank has also forecast that more than 90% of economies will experience contractions this year, higher than the rate seen at the height of the Great Depression.

Read about: A Luxury Developer’s Stumble Shows Rising Default Risks in China

“The speed and magnitude of the increase in corporate debt this year poses various risks to an already fragile global economic outlook,” said Ayhan Kose, director of the World Bank Group’s Prospects Group. Countries where a large proportion of the borrowings are in foreign currencies or for shorter periods are particularly vulnerable, as they face risks of fluctuating exchange rates and also having to roll over the debt more quickly, he said.

Xavier Jean, senior director for corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings, said some firms are being proactive, as they are uncertain if they can raise funds during the second half. But for those that face tremendous stress in their operations, the increased borrowing heightens risks if things don’t turn around as quickly, he said.

Read more:
America’s Zombie Companies Are Multiplying and Fueling New Risks
Executives at Bankrupt Companies Scored $131 Million in Bonuses
U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Retailers Are Going Bust at Record Pace

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve has provided unprecedented support, such as buying corporate bonds, including the debt of firms that were cut from investment-grade to junk.

For Altman, some of the debt sold “kicks the can down the road” for firms that don’t deserve support.

Companies are doing the opposite of what they should be doing, which is to de-leverage as the banks did after the global financial crisis of 2008, he said. “When there is an increase in insolvency risk, what you do not need is more debt. You need less debt.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The economy, the tyranny of Letters and the shape of things to come

By Tim Cohen

Business Maverick

Mining output decline slows in May to almost 30%

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ailing leadership: G20, heal thyself

Jeffrey Sachs
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 12 mins ago

PHOTO ESSAY

On the frontline: Supermarket workers – our unsung heroes
Shiraaz Mohamed 5 hours ago
3 mins

"Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love." ~ Charles M Schulz

Business Maverick

Laying down the foundation for pensions to fund infrastructure spend 

Ruan Jooste and Sasha Planting 22 hours ago
6 mins

AVERTING LIQUIDATION

Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss

Ray Mahlaka
14 JUL
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Correction and Apology to Sibusiso Luthuli and the Mpande Property Fund

Business Maverick
16 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The role of venture capital in revitalising SA’s economy

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

SAA billions and a stillborn section of the Constitution

Martin van Staden
5 hours ago
3 mins

EUROPEAN THAW

SA and EU move towards rebuilding frayed relations

Peter Fabricius
6 hours ago
7 mins