Original Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema addresses the crowds during the party’s 5th birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium, Mdantsane on July 28, 2018 in East London, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Tebogo Letsie)

The case against Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman will be postponed to 17 September due to lockdown regulations, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

The postponement will be processed in the East London Magistrate’s Court in the absence of the two accused, said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

She said the postponement was due to lockdown regulations.

The Johannesburg-based leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act, while Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

This is in relation to Malema’s alleged discharging of a rifle at a stadium in Mdantsane in 2018 during the EFF’s fifth birthday anniversary celebrations. News24

News24 Follow Save More