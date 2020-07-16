NEWSFLASH

Gauteng MPL Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death in his home

By News24 16 July 2020

Judge Dunstan Mlambo administered oaths and affirmations to members at the 6th Gauteng Legislature at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on the 22 May 2019. Photo: Chanel Retief

Gauteng MPL and ANC member Mapiti Matsena was attacked and stabbed to death in his home on Wednesday.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Matsena was with his family at their house at Holy Hock Street in Doornpoort when he was attacked and fatally stabbed in the chest on Wednesday evening.

According to IOL, Sinoville police arrived at the scene just before 23:00, and found him in his bedroom. He was declared dead at the scene.

Matsena was the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and a member of the Portfolio Committee on Infrastructure Development and Property Management.

Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe said Matsena served both committees diligently and with great distinction.

“He always demonstrated commitment and dedication in his work as a public representative. Passionate about the safety of the residents of Gauteng, Matsena never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng.

“He represented a rare breed of public representatives with a distinct ability to put political differences aside to achieve common objectives that served the best interests of citizens,” Mekgwe said.

Mekgwe added that Matsena understood his role and ensured full accountability by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety and the provincial police on matters of community safety, particularly those involving women and children.

“His firm stance against gender-based violence (GBV) gained him popularity among his peers as he never missed an opportunity to campaign and advocate for the strengthening of the fight against GBV.

“His passing marks a great loss to the province. We appeal to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book,” said Mekgwe.

Mekgwe extended condolences to Matsena’s family, the ANC and Gauteng. – News24

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Schools – the hardest governance decision of them all

By Stephen Grootes

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 112

Mandela Day should not be the only day for giving back, it should be part of our everyday culture

Young Maverick Writers
2 hours ago
5 mins

SPRINGBOKS

All Blacks have clear advantage if 2020 Rugby Championship takes place – Nienaber

Craig Ray
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OP-ED

Unresolved intimate partner assault: Josina Machel loses an eye 
Raymond Suttner 2 hours ago
6 mins

Yellow Stone Park is the world's first national park. It is also known as "America's best idea".

GROUNDUP: VIDEO

Watch how Cape Town rain left a neighbourhood under water

Peter Luhanga for GroundUp 1 hour ago
< 1 min

Podcasts

Episode 28: Jacques Nienaber – Bok to the future

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
< 1 min

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
59 mins ago
5 mins

SAA RESCUE

Treasury agrees to raise funding for new SAA

Ray Mahlaka
3 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

Funerals become flashpoints as families fight restrictive regulations

Estelle Ellis
15 hours ago
7 mins