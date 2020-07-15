BUSINESS MAVERICK

Correction and Apology to Sibusiso Luthuli and the Mpande Property Fund

By Business Maverick 15 July 2020

In March this year, Business Maverick published an article which inter alia claimed that the former CEO and principal officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) Sbu Luthuli “was doing business with the investment arm of the fund, despite it being a clear conflict of interest and in contravention of the cooling-off period stipulated in the fund’s code of conduct”. 

This “business” was reportedly done during his employ at the EPPF, or in the cooling-off period after he had left the fund.

Luthuli lodged a complaint with the Press Ombud, saying that this statement was false and defamatory – and that it has caused huge damage to his reputation. 

Acting Assistant Press Ombud Johan Retief found that Luthuli’s business with the EPPF occurred 18 months after he had left the organisation and that the fund did not have a formal “cooling-off” period stipulation. For that reason, the statement that his conduct was a “clear conflict of interest” was unsubstantiated and unfair.

Luthuli also complained about the veracity of several other statements. The Ombud found most of these had also been unfair and unsubstantiated (see below). 

We, therefore, apologise unreservedly to Luthuli and Mpande Property Fund Manager (Pty) Ltd (“Mpande”) for:

  • creating the false, unfair and unsubstantiated impression that Luthuli had been doing business with EPPF while he was its CEO, or during the cooling-off period after he had left its employ;
  • stating as fact that this had constituted a conflict of interest;
  • stating that Mpande was in a process of deregistration; and
  • not doing enough to obtain their comments prior to publication.

The Press Ombud also reprimanded us for inaccurately stating that Luthuli:

  • had contravened EPPF’s code of conduct regarding a “cooling-off” period;
  • had a vested interest in Trinitas Private Equity (“TPE”);
  • was Mpande’s CEO since June 2018 (while he became the director in November 2018);
  • was one of three directors at Mpande (as there were only two directors); and
  • did not respond to “requests” (plural) to be interviewed.

An earlier version of the story claimed Luthuli was a director at TPE. In fact, the relationship is the other way around: a director of TPE is also a director in Mpande.

Business Maverick did make contact with Luthuli before publication, but the Press Ombud found we had erred in not presenting him with details of the allegations ultimately made in the story. The Press Ombud has instructed us to remove the story, which we have done.

We apologise that our reportage on this matter has unnecessarily tarnished Luthuli’s and Mpande’s reputation and dignity.

A subsequent story published once all the facts were known appears here.  

Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

AVERTING LIQUIDATION

Creditors approve SAA’s business rescue plan as the airline gets a new interim boss

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Mining output decline slows in May to almost 30%

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Laying down the foundation for pensions to fund infrastructure spend 

Ruan Jooste and Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

TFG bids for Edcon’s Jet stores, while trading update paints a bleak retail picture
Ed Stoddard 13 JUL
3 mins

Lobsters are theoretically immortal. They show no natural signs of ageing.

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

SAA rescue plan reveals government’s tunnel vision

Linden Birns 13 JUL
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Put down the hammer: Government must urgently lower VAT to save the economy

Jordan Griffiths
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Training for the pandemic economy

Barry Eichengreen
14 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Building back better for an investable future

Old Mutual Investment Group
13 JUL
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
14 JUL
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Will a rebounding China pull other emerging markets along in its wake?

Sharon Wood
13 JUL
8 mins