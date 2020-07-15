This “business” was reportedly done during his employ at the EPPF, or in the cooling-off period after he had left the fund.
Luthuli lodged a complaint with the Press Ombud, saying that this statement was false and defamatory – and that it has caused huge damage to his reputation.
Acting Assistant Press Ombud Johan Retief found that Luthuli’s business with the EPPF occurred 18 months after he had left the organisation and that the fund did not have a formal “cooling-off” period stipulation. For that reason, the statement that his conduct was a “clear conflict of interest” was unsubstantiated and unfair.
Luthuli also complained about the veracity of several other statements. The Ombud found most of these had also been unfair and unsubstantiated (see below).
We, therefore, apologise unreservedly to Luthuli and Mpande Property Fund Manager (Pty) Ltd (“Mpande”) for:
The Press Ombud also reprimanded us for inaccurately stating that Luthuli:
An earlier version of the story claimed Luthuli was a director at TPE. In fact, the relationship is the other way around: a director of TPE is also a director in Mpande.
Business Maverick did make contact with Luthuli before publication, but the Press Ombud found we had erred in not presenting him with details of the allegations ultimately made in the story. The Press Ombud has instructed us to remove the story, which we have done.
We apologise that our reportage on this matter has unnecessarily tarnished Luthuli’s and Mpande’s reputation and dignity.
A subsequent story published once all the facts were known appears here.
Visit www.presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.
