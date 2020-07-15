Business Maverick

Sorrell’s S4 ‘Aggressively’ Raising $126 Million for Deals

By Bloomberg 15 July 2020
Martin Sorrell, chairman of S4 Capital Plc, pauses during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., on Monday, March 18, 2019. "Weve got two little in-fill acquisitions that we'll be doing shortly," Sorrell said during the interview.

S4 Capital Plc, the digital advertising and marketing group founded by former WPP Plc boss Martin Sorrell, is raising around 100 million pounds ($126 million) for acquisitions through the issue of new shares.

S4 Capital, which has a market value of more than 1.5 billion pounds, will issue stock equivalent to around 6.52% of the company’s equity capital through a so-called accelerated bookbuild, according to an exchange statement on Wednesday.

“The eye of the storm is passing, so we feel that now is the time to think aggressively,” said Sorrell by phone, acknowledging the risks of new waves of the coronavirus. S4 said in a statement that the money would be used to “provide flexibility and firepower to accelerate merger strategy.”

The offer has been oversubscribed and will mean six “major” new investors on S4’s shareholder register if pricing and allocations can be agreed, Sorrell said by phone. He is subscribing to new shares worth at least 8 million pounds, with the company’s other directors also taking part in the fundraising.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Dowgate Capital Ltd. are acting as joint global coordinators on the share issue, according to a statement, and will also serve as joint bookrunners alongside Jefferies International Ltd.

Sorrell launched S4 in 2018 shortly after his abrupt resignation as chief executive officer of WPP, which he had built over the course of more than three decades into the world’s largest provider of advertising and marketing services. S4 has hired 200 people during the pandemic, he said.

A serial dealmaker, Sorrell quickly set about growing S4 through acquisitions and in the same year beat his former employer in an auction for the Dutch digital agency MediaMonks Multimedia Holding BV. More deals have followed, including the October 2019 merger of its MightyHive division with analytics firms ConversionWorks and Datalicious Korea.

