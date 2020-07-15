Interpreting the results included in this synthesis report

Reviewing the findings presented in the 11 papers reveals that there is a high degree of agreement between researchers on what the key findings are; that employment has declined substantially and that the effects of this are largest for the most disadvantaged. Inequalities along traditional lines of race, gender, occupation, earnings, location and education, have all grown significantly. An already unequal national situation has been made much worse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local and international responses to it.

Where there are differences among authors in how these results should be interpreted, or what appropriate policy responses might be, we have made that clear. There are limitations to what one can say with this data, limitations we readily and freely acknowledge. We are not trying to preach certainty where there is none. What we have written here is not the first or the last word on the issues of employment or hunger, or even on the NIDS-CRAM dataset itself. We invite others to read, comment, critique and re-analyze the data. All the data and our do-files are freely and publicly available on https://cramsurvey.org/reports/ allowing others to replicate the results we report here.

Larger and more representative datasets on employment (such as StatsSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey) and other important issues will, in time, become available. Yet for now, this is the best available data we have on employment and welfare in South Africa. While there are health warnings around extrapolation and the level of representivity of the data, foregrounded no less by the researchers themselves, we can say with some confidence that this is the most representative survey of South African individuals and households in 2020 that currently exists. Furthermore, the true value of the NIDS-CRAM data lies in the fact that it is a panel survey and follows the same individuals over this turbulent time. Recognising who is entering and leaving employment and what this means for their household’s livelihood is a critical issue that can only be answered with panel data. Similarly, identifying who is receiving new and existing grants, and what that receipt means for their welfare, is information government needs in order to see how its policies are being taken up on the ground, and what that take up means for firms and families.

I would like to thank the funders of NIDS-CRAM study for moving so quickly and decisively; the Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy, the FEM Education Foundation and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, as well as the Steering Committee for their strategic guidance and oversight; Anthony Farr, Haroon Bhorat, Ingrid Woolard, Leila Patel, Michael Sachs, Murray Leibbrandt, Ndivhuwo Manyonga, Servaas van der Berg and Thabo Mabogoane.

Lastly, I am incredibly proud of this team of some 30 researchers and what we have collectively managed to achieve in such a short time. In the space of just three months we have produced a broadly representative panel survey of South Africa, a public good whose value will only grow over the coming months. The levels of cooperation, collegiality and good will between these researchers, even in these difficult times, has been a source of encouragement for all of us.

On behalf of all of the researchers in the NIDS-CRAM consortium I would also like to personally thank Reza Daniels, Tim Brophy and Kim Ingle whose tireless and meticulous work in managing the data collection has been nothing short of heroic. Without them this data would not exist.

Nic Spaull

Principal Investigator