UK’s Huawei decision disappointing and wrong – China’s ambassador

By Reuters 14 July 2020
Caption
A customer is attended by an employee, both wearing protective masks, in the Huawei store on June 03, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to Britain said the decision to strip Huawei equipment out of the country's 5G network was disappointing and wrong and called into question Britain's openness to foreign investors.

 

“Disappointing and wrong decision by the UK on #Huawei,” Liu Xiaoming said on Twitter. “It has become questionable whether the UK can provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries.”

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

