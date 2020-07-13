BUSINESS MAVERICK

TFG bids for Edcon’s Jet stores, while trading update paints a bleak retail picture

By Ed Stoddard 13 July 2020

According to the business rescue plan, Jet looks to be the jewel in Edcon’s tarnished crown compared with its Edgars chain. (Photo: centurionmall.co.za)

TFG’s share price was up over 1% in mid-afternoon trade on Monday, which suggests its investors are broadly supportive.

Fashion retailer The Foschini Group (TFG), on the hunt for bargains, has made a R480-million offer to acquire “at least 371 commercially viable Jet stores” from Edcon, which is in the throes of business rescue. Given the shredding of the retail sector, it seems to be a buyers’ market at the moment.

TFG made the announcement in a SENS trading update on Monday 13 July which underscored the woeful state of South Africa’s retail sector.

In the three months to 27 June – the period that began with the hard lockdown on 27 March – TFG said the group’s consolidated retail turnover across its African, Australian and UK divisions fell 43% compared to the same period last year. This was mostly attributable to the April blowout as all of TFG Africa’s South African operations were closed from 27 March to 30 April.

Intriguingly, May was not a bad month, which suggests there is some “pent-up demand” out there even as consumer and business confidence indices have collapsed while unemployment has soared.

Excluding its jewellery stores, which remained shut, the company said retail turnover rose 7.9% in May compared to the same month last year.

But the trend lacked legs, pointing to growing consumer strain:

“All TFG Africa stores reopened from 1 June 2020 with trading more subdued in the month of June (retail turnover declined 13.8% compared to the same period in the previous financial year) with lower levels of footfall observed in the regional shopping centres,” the company said.

Still, TFG remains a viable business, enabling it to shop around for assets from other retailers such as Edcon which are in distress. In the year to March, TFG’s headline earnings per share slipped a negligible 1.1%. It is seeking to raise R3.95-billion through a rights offer and had almost R3-billion in cash at the end of its last financial year.

That stands in pretty sharp contrast to Edcon, which is drowning in about R6-billion of debt and filed for voluntary business rescue in late April.

According to the business rescue plan, Jet looks to be the jewel in Edcon’s tarnished crown compared to its Edgars chain. Jet targets mostly working-class consumers while Edgars caters more, though not exclusively, to the middle class.

Of the 199 Edgars stores around the country, just 89 are viable and 36 are marginal, while 74 are deemed either non-viable or “onerous”. In Jet’s stable of 473 stores, at least 377 are regarded as viable.

“Jet is a leading southern African retailer (by brand recognition and market share) and would provide TFG with a strategically important expansion into the value segment of the southern African retail apparel market,” TFG, which owns chains such as Foschini and TotalSports, said. 

“The proposed transaction enables TFG to acquire selected parts of the Jet business, a unique opportunity which previously was not possible and is expected to give TFG significant scale at an attractive price,” it said.

The “selected parts” are the 371 stores that are regarded as viable.

If there is a silver lining here it is the fact that these stores look set to get a new lease on life instead of closing down at the cost of thousands of jobs. It also shows that there are retailers in a position to expand and invest – yes invest! – in this economy. 

TFG’s share price was up over 1% in mid-afternoon trade on Monday, which suggests its investors are broadly supportive. Meanwhile, the unfolding carnage in South Africa’s retail sector may yield some more bargains on the mergers and acquisitions front. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The ANC and business are still talking past each other

By Ed Stoddard and Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government reaches impasse with SAA pilots over retrenchment packages

Ray Mahlaka
12 JUL
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa

Nazmeera Moola
22 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 mins ago

Business Maverick

Building back better for an investable future
Old Mutual Investment Group 7 hours ago
2 mins

"Last century’s magic is this year’s science." ~ Cherie Priest

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government drags its feet on retirement benefits reform

Ruan Jooste 24 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Keep an emergency fund, particularly if you are a pensioner

Bruce Cameron
24 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA taxi industry: Lost in the boardroom?

Hlubi Xaba
09 JUL
9 mins

Sponsored Content

COVID-19 risks to business survival are real – but there may be a way to step up with a new approach

Futuregrowth Asset Management
14 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN. OP-ED

Questions remain over the government’s handling of supposedly vulnerable smokers

Narnia Bohle-Muller
12 JUL
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

De-industrialisation acceleration: SA manufacturing output almost halved in April 2020

Ed Stoddard
09 JUL
2 mins