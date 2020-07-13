Business Maverick

Tesla Falters After Optimism Over ‘Battery Day,’ India, S&P

By Bloomberg 13 July 2020
Caption
Tesla Model Y Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Tesla Inc.’s relentless surge faltered Monday, with shares erasing a double-digit gain and dipping into negative territory, despite enthusiasm ahead of several events that include the possible unveiling of new battery technology, the entry into a lucrative new market and the stock’s potential addition to the prestigious S&P 500 Index.

Tesla shares, which had gained as much as 16% Monday before losing steam, have seen an incredible rally this year that has left Wall Street analysts struggling to make sense of the sky-high valuation — which soared past that of Toyota Motor Corp. earlier this month. Tesla is up about four-fold just this year, despite a steep pandemic-related sell-off in February and March.

Although Tesla had kicked off this year with a strong run, its ascent has been turbo-charged after reporting better-than-expected delivery numbers earlier this month, leading many to say the company may be poised to report a profit for the second quarter. Profitability is good news in itself, but in the case of Tesla, this would also mark the fourth consecutive quarter of profit, a milestone it needs to achieve to be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500.

At the current price, Tesla’s stock reflects an expectation of 2030 volume of 5 million units, which is more than ten times what the company appears on track to achieve this year, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said. “We’re not saying these are assumptions that are not possible, but they are a very big leap ahead from what the company has proven to date,” the analyst wrote in a report. Jonas has a sell-equivalent rating on Tesla, with a price target of $740.

Tesla shares continue to rise as more positive news seen

Tesla jumped as much as 16% to $1,794.99 on Monday, the biggest intraday gain since March 24, but then pared most of the gains to turn negative for a brief period. At 2:24 p.m., the stock was trading up 1.6%.

Good News Abounds

Tesla late Friday said its much-anticipated “Battery Day” event will be held on Sept. 22, at its factory in Fremont, California. According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the company could announce a number of “game-changing” battery developments at the event.

“The technology innovations around Fremont remain the key ingredients in Tesla’s success on the battery front and we believe the company is getting closer to announcing the million-mile battery,” Ives wrote to clients. Ives expects the new battery to potentially last for decades, as well as withstand all types of weather and terrain.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin, one of the more skeptical analysts on the Street, upgraded his rating on Tesla to the equivalent of a hold from sell, saying the company is well down the path of preparing to enter the Indian market, where the analyst sees China-like potential. “We expect tangible evidence by the end of 2020, with sales in India starting as soon as 2021,” Irwin said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The ANC and business are still talking past each other

By Ed Stoddard and Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government reaches impasse with SAA pilots over retrenchment packages

Ray Mahlaka
23 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa

Nazmeera Moola
20 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

Business Maverick

Building back better for an investable future
Old Mutual Investment Group 5 hours ago
2 mins

"Take a chance, won't you? Knock down the fences which divide. Tear apart the walls that imprison you. Reach out. Freedom lies just on the other side." ~ Thurgood Marshall

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government drags its feet on retirement benefits reform

Ruan Jooste 22 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Keep an emergency fund, particularly if you are a pensioner

Bruce Cameron
22 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA taxi industry: Lost in the boardroom?

Hlubi Xaba
09 JUL
9 mins

Sponsored Content

COVID-19 risks to business survival are real – but there may be a way to step up with a new approach

Futuregrowth Asset Management
12 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN. OP-ED

Questions remain over the government’s handling of supposedly vulnerable smokers

Narnia Bohle-Muller
23 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

De-industrialisation acceleration: SA manufacturing output almost halved in April 2020

Ed Stoddard
09 JUL
2 mins