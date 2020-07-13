Newsdeck

PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

By Reuters 13 July 2020
Caption
epaselect PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US celebrates a birdie on the 14th green during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. Reed will go on to win the tournament. The tournament, which is the first event of the PGA TourÕs FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be held from 08 August to 11 August. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN
epaselect epa07769078 PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US celebrates a birdie on the 14th green during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. Reed will go on to win the tournament. The tournament, which is the first event of the PGA TourÕs FedEx Cup Playoffs, will be held from 08 August to 11 August. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

July 13 (Reuters) - The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuit's three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In three separate statements, The Northern Trust in Norton Massachusetts, BMW Championships in Olympia Fields, Illinois and Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia all confirmed the events would be closed to the general public.

The decisions by the three tournaments, which determine the season’s champion, follow similar announcements from the other remaining PGA Tour events on the circuit’s revamped schedule.

“These decisions are never easy, and we would like to thank the city of Atlanta and PGA Tour headquarters for their extensive collaboration as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved,” said Allison Fillmore, executive director of the Tour Championship.

PGA Tour Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said in a statement along with the BMW Championship’s decision that: “Our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited.”

“We would like to thank the State of Massachusetts and PGA Tour headquarters for their guidance and support as we arrived at what was the best decision for all involved in The Northern Trust,” said tournament executive director Julie Tyson.

The PGA Tour’s playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 20-23 at TPC Boston for The Northern Trust, followed by the Aug. 27-30 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club and Sept. 4-7 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

This week’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio will mark the sixth consecutive PGA Tour event held without spectators since the circuit swung back into action in mid-June after a three-month COVID-19 hiatus.

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, was originally supposed to be the first since the break to have spectators last week the PGA Tour scrapped those plans.

The U.S. Open and Masters, which not managed by the PGA Tour, have not yet announced whether fans will be present at the two majors. This year’s British Open has been cancelled and the PGA Championship will be closed to the general public. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MANDELA'S PRISON LETTERS

Zindzi Nobutho Mantu Mandela: The scattering of the fruit of the tree

By Nelson Mandela

Maverick Citizen

Makers Valley, Johannesburg: In the midst of crisis, a network of possibility

Mark Heywood
6 hours ago
9 mins

ZAPIRO

West Wing

Zapiro
8 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

Lockdown Laws

Boot heels of prohibition and the curfew back as government explains stricter level 3 regulations
Greg Nicolson 7 hours ago
5 mins

"Speech, the most specifically human sound, and the most significant kind of sound, is never just scenery, it's always event." ~ Ursula Le Guin

#XENOPHOBIA

Afrophobic SA Twitter account connected to nationalist political party

Tessa Knight and Jean le Roux for DFRLab 22 hours ago
6 mins

#RACEBAITINGFORMONEY

EFF member from Makhado posed on Twitter as racist white woman to monetise racial tensions

Jean le Roux for DFRLab
22 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Weekly Trends in South Africa

William Bird & Thandi Smith
7 hours ago
8 mins

ISS TODAY

Police and courts must do more to reduce gender-based violence

Lauren Tracey-Temba for ISS Today
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s time we all called out the perpetrators of gender-based violence

Elaine Pypers
6 hours ago
5 mins