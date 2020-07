epa07512441 Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan speaks during the first Regional Summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi) in West Africa, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 17 April 2019. We-Fi is the first major fund that combines reforms and public and private investment, unlocking billions of dollars for the benefit of women-owned or owned businesses throughout the developing world. Its strategic goal is to allocate 50 per cent of its resources to activities in the poorest countries (IDA) and fragile or conflict-affected countries (FCS). Hosted by the World Bank Group, the We-Fi Initiative has been operational since October 2017. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

ABIDJAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, the presidency said on Monday, further unsettling the political outlook days after the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, President Alassane Ouattara's designated successor.

Duncan was leaving for “reasons of personal convenience”, Patrick Achi, a top aide to Ouattara, said in a statement to reporters.

Achi said that Duncan, who had previously served as Ouattara’s prime minister, first tendered his resignation in February and that Ouattara finally accepted it last Wednesday after a series of meetings between the two men.

Last Wednesday was also the day that Gon Coulibaly, who had longstanding heart problems, died after a cabinet meeting. Gon Coulibaly had been the ruling party’s candidate for a presidential election in October, hand-picked by Ouattara after the president decided not to stand for a third term.

Following Gon Coulibaly’s death, Ouattara’s RHDP party has said it may ask the president to rethink his decision not to seek another term. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)

