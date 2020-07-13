Duncan was leaving for “reasons of personal convenience”, Patrick Achi, a top aide to Ouattara, said in a statement to reporters.
Achi said that Duncan, who had previously served as Ouattara’s prime minister, first tendered his resignation in February and that Ouattara finally accepted it last Wednesday after a series of meetings between the two men.
Last Wednesday was also the day that Gon Coulibaly, who had longstanding heart problems, died after a cabinet meeting. Gon Coulibaly had been the ruling party’s candidate for a presidential election in October, hand-picked by Ouattara after the president decided not to stand for a third term.
Following Gon Coulibaly’s death, Ouattara’s RHDP party has said it may ask the president to rethink his decision not to seek another term. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)
