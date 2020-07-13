Newsdeck

Ivory Coast vice president resigns days after PM’s death

By Reuters 13 July 2020

epa07512441 Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan speaks during the first Regional Summit of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (We-Fi) in West Africa, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 17 April 2019. We-Fi is the first major fund that combines reforms and public and private investment, unlocking billions of dollars for the benefit of women-owned or owned businesses throughout the developing world. Its strategic goal is to allocate 50 per cent of its resources to activities in the poorest countries (IDA) and fragile or conflict-affected countries (FCS). Hosted by the World Bank Group, the We-Fi Initiative has been operational since October 2017. EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA

ABIDJAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan has resigned, the presidency said on Monday, further unsettling the political outlook days after the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, President Alassane Ouattara's designated successor.

Duncan was leaving for “reasons of personal convenience”, Patrick Achi, a top aide to Ouattara, said in a statement to reporters.

Achi said that Duncan, who had previously served as Ouattara’s prime minister, first tendered his resignation in February and that Ouattara finally accepted it last Wednesday after a series of meetings between the two men.

Last Wednesday was also the day that Gon Coulibaly, who had longstanding heart problems, died after a cabinet meeting. Gon Coulibaly had been the ruling party’s candidate for a presidential election in October, hand-picked by Ouattara after the president decided not to stand for a third term.

Following Gon Coulibaly’s death, Ouattara’s RHDP party has said it may ask the president to rethink his decision not to seek another term. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jon Boyle and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MANDELA'S PRISON LETTERS

Zindzi Nobutho Mantu Mandela: The scattering of the fruit of the tree

By Nelson Mandela

NEWSFLASH

Heartbreak and shock as Zindzi Mandela passes away at 59 

Karabo Mafolo
6 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

West Wing

Zapiro
15 mins ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

ISS TODAY

Police and courts must do more to reduce gender-based violence
Lauren Tracey-Temba for ISS Today 30 mins ago
4 mins

The sound of Krakatoa exploding travelled around the earth three times.

Covid-19

Ramaphosa: ‘The surge has arrived. The storm is upon us’

Ferial Haffajee 14 hours ago
5 mins

Civil society watch, 13 – 17 July

The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa’s health system, education, and the economy takes centre stage this week. 

Shani Reddy
17 mins ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Cape storm leaves hundreds without ‘toilets’

Vincent Lali for GroundUp
38 mins ago
3 mins

TRIBUTE: ANTHONY HITCHCOCK

Farewell to a Fynbos legend and great conservator

John Yeld
1 hour ago
5 mins

#RACEBAITINGFORMONEY

EFF member from Makhado posed on Twitter as racist white woman to monetise racial tensions

Jean le Roux for DFRLab
14 hours ago
7 mins