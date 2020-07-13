Newsdeck

Fauci blames virus surge on U.S. not shutting down completely

By Reuters 13 July 2020
Caption
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, (Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday ascribed the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases to the country's failure to shut down completely, then a rush to reopen too soon, and urged a commitment to guidelines to snuff out the disease.

 

He stressed basic protections including physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands. “Those things, as simple as they are, can turn it around. I think we can do that and that’s what we’ve got to do,” he said.

Fauci, who has issued firm warnings during the coronavirus surge, encouraged states to follow specific guidelines put forth by White House coronavirus health experts laying out distinct phases for easing restrictions.

“We did not shut down entirely and that’s the reason why when we went up,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Stanford Medicine.

“We started to come down and then we plateaued at a level that was really quite high – about 20,000 infections a day. Then as we started to reopen, we’re seeing the surges that we’re seeing today as we speak in California, your own state, in Arizona, in Texas, in Florida and several other states.”

Many U.S. states began reopening their economies without meeting the criteria in the guidelines.

“Unfortunately, it did not work very well for us,” Fauci said, citing well publicized incidents of people crowding into bars or not wearing masks at close quarters.

Fauci said he was confident the United States would get a handle on the virus “if we step back, you don’t necessarily need to shut down again, but pull back a bit, and then proceed in a very prudent way of observing the guidelines, of going from step to step.”

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul and Howard Goller)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MANDELA'S PRISON LETTERS

Zindzi Nobutho Mantu Mandela: The scattering of the fruit of the tree

By Nelson Mandela

Maverick Citizen

Makers Valley, Johannesburg: In the midst of crisis, a network of possibility

Mark Heywood
5 hours ago
9 mins

ZAPIRO

West Wing

Zapiro
7 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Lockdown Laws

Boot heels of prohibition and the curfew back as government explains stricter level 3 regulations
Greg Nicolson 6 hours ago
5 mins

By the time of his death in 1987, Hitler's deputy Rudolph Hess was the sole prisoner in Spandau prison, a facility designed for 600.

#XENOPHOBIA

Afrophobic SA Twitter account connected to nationalist political party

Tessa Knight and Jean le Roux for DFRLab 22 hours ago
6 mins

#RACEBAITINGFORMONEY

EFF member from Makhado posed on Twitter as racist white woman to monetise racial tensions

Jean le Roux for DFRLab
21 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Weekly Trends in South Africa

William Bird & Thandi Smith
6 hours ago
8 mins

ISS TODAY

Police and courts must do more to reduce gender-based violence

Lauren Tracey-Temba for ISS Today
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s time we all called out the perpetrators of gender-based violence

Elaine Pypers
6 hours ago
5 mins