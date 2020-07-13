As enterprise owners or leaders, our mindset in this dire situation is probably our most important resource. Entrepreneurs already have an advantage here.
The first step is to accept that we are facing a new way of life, and to find a way to embrace this. This may involve letting go of some hopes and dreams that were founded on the old reality, which will inevitably engender a sense of loss. Taking a step back and asking the following questions could lay the groundwork for turning the pain into opportunity:
Innovation is now non-negotiable, and can take infinite forms. The faster you can react the better. Some pivotal considerations could be:
The primary consideration for any business at the moment should be safety. This involves several aspects:
Raising funds via debt or equity is particularly complex at this time, given the volatile economic climate. It may be important to check:
Nice-to-haves are no longer an option, and efficient cash flow management is paramount. This may be an evolutionary process, and can make the business stronger in any circumstances, good or bad. When negotiating with counterparties, it is important to bear in mind that everyone is impacted by the pandemic in some way, so this is a two-way street. Discussions may include:
Some additional ideas are included in the links at the end of this article.
COVID-19 has happened. It has shocked every part of society and the world economy. Clichés abound on how this is an opportunity to re-set our lives. However, many practical tips are also available from a variety of sources, including some of our investee companies. A sample is offered for further reading below. One maxim is increasingly proving its worth: that we are definitely in this together, and will definitely be stronger together. Talking, sharing and collaborating must be part of the new way ahead. DM/BM
For further information, please see the following:
Published on www.futuregrowth.co.za/newsroom.
Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Ltd (“Futuregrowth”) is a licensed discretionary financial services provider, FSP 520, approved by the Registrar of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to provide intermediary services and advice in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002. The fund values may be market linked or policy based. Market fluctuations and changes in exchange rates may have an impact on fund values, prices and income and these are therefore not guaranteed. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. Futuregrowth has comprehensive crime and professional indemnity in place. Performance figures are sourced from Futuregrowth and IRESS.
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"The world doesn't make sense so why should I paint pictures that do?" ~ Pablo Picasso