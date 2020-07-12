LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Toby Alderweireld's 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 Premier League victory for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal in the first north London derby in their new stadium on Sunday.

By Martyn Herman

The match appeared to be heading for a draw but Alderweireld claimed all three points for Spurs to move Jose Mourinho’s side above Arsenal into eighth place in the battle for local pride.

With three games left Tottenham have 52 points to Arsenal’s 50, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Leicester City.

Arsenal took the lead in spectacular fashion with Alexandre Lacazette’s 17th-minute pile-driver but they were pegged back almost immediately as Son Heung-min punished a defensive error.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork and Arsenal were in the ascendancy after the break before Tottenham’s strong finish sealed a third successive home win since the restart. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

