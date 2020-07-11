TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 19: A man wearing a face mask walks over a pedestrian crossing on May 19, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. As Tokyo remains under a state of emergency, Japans Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, confirmed yesterday that the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has plunged the country, the worlds third largest economy, into recession. To date, Japan has recorded 16,305 infections, 749 deaths and 11,564 recoveries from the virus. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Some countries have already reopened and others are still facing lockdown regulations, but Covid-19 might have forever changed the way we commute and travel. From the Getty archive and more recent pictures, here is an incomplete gallery of images of people commuting.

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Missed the last edition of Our World in Pictures? Click below to watch the selection of images “We will always have cats!”

Maverick Life Editors Follow Save More