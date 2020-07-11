TOKYO, JAPAN - MAY 19: A man wearing a face mask walks over a pedestrian crossing on May 19, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. As Tokyo remains under a state of emergency, Japans Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, confirmed yesterday that the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has plunged the country, the worlds third largest economy, into recession. To date, Japan has recorded 16,305 infections, 749 deaths and 11,564 recoveries from the virus. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Some countries have already reopened and others are still facing lockdown regulations, but Covid-19 might have forever changed the way we commute and travel. From the Getty archive and more recent pictures, here is an incomplete gallery of images of people commuting.
MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 25: Two passengers wear protective masks as they travel on a train from Rome to Milan on February 25, 2020 in Milan, Italy. The country is struggling to understand how it went from six coronavirus cases to 374 cases and 12 dead since last Friday, becoming Europe’s worst-affected country. Many communities across the Lombardy and Veneto regions have seen the suspension of public events and church services, and the closure of grade schools, universities and museums. Twelve towns have been locked down entirely, with road blocks preventing the exit and entrance of people. The government has also imposed quarantines for those who have had close contact with confirmed cases of the illness. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)
TOKYO, JAPAN – APRIL 08: Commuters, many wearing face masks, walk through Shinagawa train station on April 8, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Japans Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, yesterday declared a state of emergency that will cover 7 of Japans 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, as the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the country. The move will allow affected prefectures to take measures including expropriating private land and buildings and requisitioning medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them. Tokyo recorded 80 new infections on Tuesday bringing the total in the capital to 1,196 with 85 deaths nationwide. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 09: A lone passenger sleeps in an otherwise empty Amtrak car as the train pulls into Penn Station on April 9, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Amtrak and commuter trains have cut daily routes amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 17: The Oculus transportation hub and mall stands nearly deserted in lower Manhattan on April 17, 2020 in New York City, United States. New York City has been the hardest hit city in America from COVIT-19, with overwhelmed hospitals and a struggling economy.
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 06: A sign in the subway system asks people to wear a protective mask while riding on a subway on May 6, 2020 in Manhattan in New York City. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the subway has lost up to 90% of its’ riders. In an effort to attract riders, the MTA will close the subway for cleaning from 1am to 5am. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the closing and last night was the first regularly scheduled halt in the systems 115-year history. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – MAY 18: A policeman wearing a protective suit checks the temperature of a motorist at a quarantine checkpoint, after the government relaxed lockdown measures and allowed work to resume in more industries, on May 18, 2020 in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government began easing quarantine measures in many areas of the country, but has extended the lockdowns in Manila and a few other cities until May 31. Manila’s lockdown, one of the worlds strictest, will extend to 80 days longer than the 76-day lockdown of Wuhan, the Chinese city that was the early epicenter of COVID-19. The Philippines’ Department of Health has so far reported 12,513 cases of the coronavirus in the country, with at least 824 recorded fatalities. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
HANOI, VIETNAM – MAY 19: Motorbike riders with face masks are stuck in traffic during the morning peak hour on May 19, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Though some restrictions remain in place, Vietnam has lifted the ban on certain entertainment facilities and non-essential businesses, including pubs, cinemas and spas & other tourist attractions to recover domestic tourism. On April 23, the Ministry of Transport started to increase domestic flights and trains to major destinations with limited passenger capacity. As of May 19, Vietnam has confirmed 324 cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19 ) with no deaths in the country, 263 fully recovered and no new case caused by community transmission for 33 days. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA – MAY 20: Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, NC at San Diego International Airport on May 20, 2020 in San Diego, California. Air travel is down as estimated 94 percent due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, causing U.S. airlines to take a major financial hit with losses of $350 million to $400 million a day and nearly half of major carriers airplanes are sitting idle. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
A member of the cabin crew wearing a protective face mask checks cabin seating ahead of the flight on-board a passenger aircraft operated by Wizz Air Holdings Plc at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Wizz Air is plotting a major expansion at London Gatwick airport as rival carriers pull back, paving the way for the Hungarian low-cost carrier to emerge from the travel downturn with a bigger presence in the worlds busiest city for passenger traffic. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A manager demonstrates how to use a digital thermometer at a hotel in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. New York streets got a little more congested this week as the city entered Phase 1 of its re-opening from the coronavirus-imposed lockdown. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Passengers wearing protective masks ride the subway in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. New York streets got a little more congested this week as the city entered Phase 1 of its re-opening from the coronavirus-imposed lockdown. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Commuters wearing protective masks walk onto excalators inside the Luz train station in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Latin America’s most populous country is only the second nation to reach the grim milestone of 1 million cases and, like in the U.S., the surge can be traced to reopenings and social distancing measures being lifted. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 30: A man cleans inside the train during Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula visit to PRASA train station facilities to inspect preparation for lockdown operations on June 30, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. According to a media release, PRASA has been engaged with preparations for the resumption of duties. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Social distancing markers sit on the floor leading to the passport control area in the departures hall at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. With many governments loosening travel restrictions to restart economies, airlines have begun restoring flights that were put on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread. Photographer: Hasan Shaaban/Bloomberg via Getty Images
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 02: A person wearing a full protective suit and face mask travels along Regent Street in a mobility scooter on July 02, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Many UK businesses are announcing job losses due to the effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic and Lockdown. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
