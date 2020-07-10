COVID-19

Serbia backpedals from planned weekend lockdown after protests

By Reuters 10 July 2020

epa08535587 A protestor wearing a wrapped in Serbian flag stands in front of a police line in front of the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, 08 July 2020. Thousands have gathered in front of the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade to protest the new measures to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

BELGRADE, July 9 (Reuters) - Thousands staged a sit-down rally in Belgrade on Thursday to object to any reimposition of coronavirus curbs and to voice opposition to the government, an even-tempered protest that contrasted sharply with riots in the past two days.

Similar protests were also held in several Serbian cities and came hours after authorities dropped plans for a weekend lockdown in the capital to curb a new spread of the coronavirus.

A government crisis group decided instead on a more limited ban on outdoor and indoor public gatherings of more than 10 people. It also shortened working hours at indoor restaurants and cafes.

“Sit down, sit down,” protesters chanted as a small group of young men in black face masks lit a signal flare and briefly clashed with others in the crowd before they were forced to leave. Police did not react.

“We do not need violence, we simply want to sit here and protest against repression,” said Milica, 21, a student.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic who previously warned more weekend lockdowns are possible if new measures fail and that Belgrade’s healthcare system was breaking down, said she “had nothing” against peaceful protests.

“Such gatherings are a (health) risk, but as long as they (protesters) wear face masks … and if protests are peaceful – it is all well,” she told state-run RTS TV.

At the protest in Belgrade, riot police clad in full gear sat on stairs behind the parliament building, away from protesters.

“We are also enjoying the afternoon, as long as protesters are calm, we will keep on enjoying it,” a policeman said.

Protests were sparked earlier in the week after President Aleksandar Vucic announced that a weekend lockdown would be necessary.

The demonstrations were at first driven by anger and frustration over economically-stifling measures to contain the pandemic but quickly evolved into anti-government rallies with participants demanding Vucic’s resignation.

Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far reported 17,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 352 deaths.

Critics say government decisions to allow soccer matches, religious festivities, parties, and private gatherings to resume in May, and a June 21 parliamentary vote, are to blame for the new surge in infections.

The government blames a lack of sanitary discipline among the public, especially in nightclubs. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Urgent appeal for help

Gauteng doctors make urgent public appeal for lifesaving oxygen concentrators

By Estelle Ellis

EYE OF THE CORONAVIRUS STORM

Ribbons flutter for the dead as Covid-19 surge hits Joburg

Shaun Smillie
11 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa

People power and trust in the judiciary: How Malawi stood up for democracy

Chidi Odinkalu
2 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 mins ago

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Culture of Blood: Tragedy and treason in the killing fields of KZN
Marianne Thamm 2 hours ago
5 mins

"What is to be done with the millions of facts that bear witness that men fully understanding their real interests have left them in the background and rushed headlong to meet peril and danger?" ~ Fyodor Dostoyevsky

OPINIONISTA

Reflecting on public spaces as bulldozers make history in District Six 

Marianne Merten 2 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick

Marc Mendelson
13 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ANC needs to move on from 1960s Soviet-styled cadre deployment

Ismail Lagardien
12 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus

Gauteng’s oxygen shortages raise questions about lockdown planning 

Ferial Haffajee
22 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Covid-19: An antibody-based serology test provides little to no real-time value

Shabir A Madhi
12 hours ago
4 mins