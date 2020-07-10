STREET TALK

COVID in Masiphumelele (Video)

By Street Talk 10 July 2020

It seems that suffering is all around us as COVID-19 takes it toll on South Africa. Street Talk TV goes to Masiphumelele, outside the city of Cape Town, and checks up on the community. When you’re out of a job, your child is in hospital, and having a lack of transport to get to your job, it’s not so smooth sailing.

 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

