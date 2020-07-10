Business Maverick

A Dearth of Cattle Sends Beef Production Plummeting in Australia

By Bloomberg 10 July 2020
Caption
A farmer casts a shadow on the ground as he corrals cattle at a farm in Gunnedah, New South Wales, Australia, on Friday, May 29, 2020. A growing number of Australia's primary producers are mulling the potential for a further tightening of restrictions on Australia's agricultural exports by China. Two thirds of Australias farm production is exported, with almost one third of this, 28%, going to China, including 18% of Australia's total beef production, according to Australia's National Farmers' Federation.

Australia’s beef output plunged to the smallest since 2017 as farmers rushed to rebuild herds after rains eased years of severe drought.

Beef production in May tumbled a seasonally adjusted 8.4% from last year to 178,900 tons, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data. The number of cattle slaughtered dropped by 12.5% on the year to 603,500 head. Both figures are the lowest since November 2017.
Beef Dip

Read: Drought Dominates Outlook for Australia’s Farms, Not the Virus

Plentiful rains earlier in the year encouraged farmers to add to livestock after the intense drought shrank herds in Australia. That’s created a shortage of cattle for slaughter and meat production, with the benchmark Eastern Young Cattle Indicator trading near a record high.

Still, analysts warn that prices cannot remain decoupled from the broader global economic downturn forever.

“We are left wondering how sustainable cattle prices really are in the midst of a global pandemic and what may be the worst recession since the Great Depression,” National Australia Bank said in a June report. “With prices moving in the opposite direction to local prices in our major competitors, prices will likely fall once restocker interest recedes.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA taxi industry: Lost in the boardroom?

By Hlubi Xaba

BUSINESS MAVERICK

De-industrialisation acceleration: SA manufacturing output almost halved in April 2020

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom should conduct a cost overrun review at Kusile and Medupi power stations

Ronnie Siphika
3 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett fraudsters firmly in Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s sights
Sasha Planting 09 JUL
4 mins

"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes. Don't risk disapproval. Don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed." ~ Ursula Le Guin

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Funding of SAA retrenchment packages still up in the air

Ray Mahlaka 08 JUL
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

China cast in role of economic bogeyman

Dani Rodrik
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Understanding the pandemic stock market

Robert J Shiller
10 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

The tobacco industry’s hypocrisy on illicit trade

Allen Gallagher, Mateusz Zatonski, Tom Hird and Lekan Ayo-Yusuf
4 hours ago
6 mins

WEBINAR REPORT

Herman Mashaba on the ‘arrogant’ DA and his political ambitions to ‘unseat the ANC’

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Wednesday with Rico

Rico
08 JUL
< 1 min