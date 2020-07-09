Newsdeck

‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony

By Reuters 9 July 2020

epa07746776 Fortnite players Bugha (bottom) and Tfue (top) in action during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at Flushing Meadows Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, New York, USA, 28 July 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

July 9 (Reuters) - Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine “Unreal”, in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc .

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and Rockstar Games’ “Grand Theft Auto V.” (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

