COVID-19

Zimbabwe’s health minister, accused of corruption, sacked -statement

By Reuters 8 July 2020

epa08530699 Nurses shout slogans during a protest to demand for salary increase at the Harare Central Hospital in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 06 July 2020 . The government promise to increase nurses' salary is yet to be implemented. Zimbabwe's cost of living is getting high everyday with prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, July 7 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.

The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government’s procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Calls to Moyo’s phone went unanswered on Tuesday. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Chris Reese)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

DA’s cheap political points over 11-week-old draft municipalities’ recovery plan cloud real, important issues

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
7 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Wednesday with Rico

Rico
2 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

OPINIONISTA

Do not bail out SAA – rather feed seven million hungry South Africans for a year
Gidon Novick 11 hours ago
3 mins

Popsicles were originally going to be called "Eppsicles" after their inventor Frank Epperson.

KUSILE OVERSPEND

Gordhan names firms linked to R4bn Eskom overpayment, while NPA investigates former employees

Marianne Thamm 15 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Thuthuka: A programme that makes all the difference

SAICA
41 mins ago
17 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Antibody testing – the missing weapon in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa

Eftyhia Vardas, Cathy van Rooyen, Jean Maritz, Marieke Brauer, Louis Marcus and Inéz Rossouw
12 hours ago
11 mins

Parliament

Adoption of emergency Covid-19 Budget one step closer

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Second-quarter SA consumer confidence plunges to 35-year low

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins