epa08530699 Nurses shout slogans during a protest to demand for salary increase at the Harare Central Hospital in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 06 July 2020 . The government promise to increase nurses' salary is yet to be implemented. Zimbabwe's cost of living is getting high everyday with prices of basic commodities beyond the reach of many. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, July 7 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.

The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government’s procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Calls to Moyo’s phone went unanswered on Tuesday. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Chris Reese)

