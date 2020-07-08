Newsdeck

U.S. first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

By Reuters 8 July 2020
Caption
(R-L) US President Donald J. Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump, Morocco's King Mohammed VI and his son Crown Prince Moulay attend the international ceremony for the Centenary of the WWI Armistice of 11 November 1918 at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, 11 November 2018. World leaders have gathered in France to mark the 100th anniversary of the First World War Armistice with services taking place across the world to commemorate the occasion. EPA-EFE/BENOIT TESSIER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

ROZNO, Slovenia, July 8 (Reuters) - A wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated U.S. Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture.

By Marja Novak

Brad Downey, a Berlin-based American artist, told Reuters he had the life-sized blackened, disfigured sculpture removed as soon as police informed him on July 5th of the incident.

“I want to know why they did it,” said Downey, who had hoped the statue would foster a dialogue about the political situation in the United States, highlighting Melania Trump’s status as an immigrant married to a president sworn to reduce immigration.

In Washington, the office of Melania Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments, as political activism against racial injustice has swept across the country.

Downey, 39, said he had filed a police report and would like to interview the culprits, if found, for a film he is preparing ahead of his exhibition due to open in Slovenia in September.

“The investigation in this case has not been completed yet so we cannot reveal details due to the interest of further procedures,” police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik told Reuters.

Although the statue’s face was rough-hewn and unrecognizable prior to the fire, the figure was painted with a pale blue wraparound coat resembling the one Melania Trump wore at the swearing in of her husband U.S. President Donald Trump.

The figure was carved with a chainsaw by local folk artist Ales Zupevc from the trunk of a living linden tree.

In January, a large wooden statue resembling Donald Trump, designed by a local artist last year, was burnt in Slovenia’s city of Moravce, east of the capital Ljubljana.

(Reporting by Marja Novak and Borut Zivulovic; Editing by Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Johannesburg doctors in a desperate search for hospital beds as planning systems fail

By Ferial Haffajee

UNLAWFUL DETENTION

Falling through the cracks: Nine jailed waste pickers freed after urgent intervention

Chanel Retief
2 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Material Shift

Zapiro
5 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Antibody testing – the missing weapon in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa
Eftyhia Vardas, Cathy van Rooyen, Jean Maritz, Marieke Brauer, Louis Marcus and Inéz Rossouw 22 hours ago
11 mins

There is a computer security class in the University of Virginia called Defence Against the Dark Arts.

MERE IMMORTALS

Eugene Marais: Worker in a science yet unborn

Don Pinnock 7 hours ago
10 mins

Coronavirus & education

NSFAS students still wait for laptops months into lockdown, while campus life slowly resumes

Sandisiwe Shoba
3 hours ago
4 mins

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

Marianne Thamm
23 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Wednesday with Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
8 hours ago
8 mins