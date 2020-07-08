Newsdeck

Pence says U.S. to maintain ‘strong stand’ on TikTok

By Reuters 8 July 2020

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States would "continue to take a strong stand" regarding Chinese entities that threaten U.S. security, including potentially the social media app TikTok.

Pence made the remark in an interview with Fox News Channel a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, suggesting it shared information with the Chinese government, a charge TikTok denied.

Pence, citing Washington’s tough stance against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies, said President Donald Trump had made it clear his administration would defend U.S. interests from “being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party.”

“So these entities, whether it be Huawei and perhaps even TikTok, that represent a threat to the privacy and to the security of the country, we’ll continue to take a strong stand,” Pence said.

U.S. lawmakers have raised national security concerns over TikTok’s handling of user data, saying they were worried about Chinese laws requiring domestic companies “to support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Justice Department are looking into allegations that the short-form video app owned by China-based ByteDance failed to live up to a 2019 agreement aimed at protecting children’s privacy, according to two people interviewed by the agencies. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

DA’s cheap political points over 11-week-old draft municipalities’ recovery plan cloud real, important issues

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Do not bail out SAA – rather feed seven million hungry South Africans for a year

Gidon Novick
4 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

KUSILE OVERSPEND

Gordhan names firms linked to R4bn Eskom overpayment, while NPA investigates former employees
Marianne Thamm 8 hours ago
4 mins

"There are friends one makes at a youthful age in whom one simply rejoices; for whom one possesses a love and loyalty mysteriously lacking in the friendships made in after-years no matter how genuine." ~ William Styron

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Antibody testing – the missing weapon in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa

Eftyhia Vardas, Cathy van Rooyen, Jean Maritz, Marieke Brauer, Louis Marcus and Inéz Rossouw 5 hours ago
11 mins

Parliament

Adoption of emergency Covid-19 Budget one step closer

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Second-quarter SA consumer confidence plunges to 35-year low

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Hospitality sector wins first round in battle against insurance industry

Sasha Planting
5 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

A Covid-19 vaccine: When ‘solidarity’ meets nationalist profiteering

Fatima Hassan and Els Torreele
4 hours ago
5 mins