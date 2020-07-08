epa08037313 Princy Mangaika, Executive Director of Positive Women's Network (PWN), herself an HIV infected patient and another female make AIDS awareness ribbons at her residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka 01 December 2019. Mangalika, a mother of two acknowledges that she contracted the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in 1999 from her spouse who had worked overseas and identified as positive in 2000, and says that those in her village had set their home on fire when they became aware of their illness. Without giving up hope, she has continued to assist in awareness-raising and also runs a care center for several AIDS patients. Currently, her organization WomenÕs Network (PWN) has 586 members including 44 children. Several events were held in Colombo to coincide with World AIDS Day on 1st December. The estimated number of people infected with HIV in Sri Lanka is around 3500 to - 4200 by 2018, but only around two-thirds of them know that they have HIV, according to the National STD/AIDS Control Programme (NSACP) of the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka. The island nation aims to completely eradicate Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) by the year 2030. EPA-EFE/Chamila Karunarathne

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - More than a third of the world's countries say they are at risk of running out of life-saving AIDS drugs because of disruptions to supply lines and other problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Twenty-four out of those 73 nations have already reported critically low supplies of the vital antiretroviral drugs, the agency said.

“The findings of this survey are deeply concerning,” the WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement at the start of the International AIDS conference.

“We cannot let the COVID-19 pandemic undo the hard-won gains in the global response to this disease.”

The WHO said about 8.3 million HIV-positive people are reliant on the antiretroviral drugs in the 24 worst-hit states – about a third of all people taking HIV treatment globally.

It did not name the affected countries in its survey.

While there is no cure for the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS, drugs known as antiretrovirals (ARVs) can control the virus and prevent HIV-positive people from transmitting it via sex to others.

About 38 million people worldwide are currently infected with HIV.

The survey found that during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, a failure of suppliers to deliver ARVs on time, combined with drastically reduced land and air transport and limited access to health services, have caused major disruptions to drug supplies.

The WHO has issued guidance on maintaining access to essential health services, such as HIV treatment and testing clinics, during the pandemic. It says health authorities should consider “multi-month dispensing” for AIDS drugs – a policy whereby medicines are prescribed for up to six months. (Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Andrew Heavens)

