Newsdeck

Facebook suspends disinformation network tied to staff of Brazil’s Bolsonaro

By Reuters 8 July 2020
Caption
epa08316519 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a press conference about the measures he will take to fight the coronavirus pandemic, from his official residence at Palacio do Alrorada, in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 March 2020. Bolsonaro published a decree to authorize companies to suspend their workers' contracts for up to four months without wage 'to face the economic effects' of coronavirus and to 'preserve employments'. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

July 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday suspended a network of social media accounts it said were used to spread divisive political messages online by employees of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and two of his sons.

By Jack Stubbs and Joseph Menn

CLOSE

The company said that despite efforts to disguise who was behind the activity, it had found links to the staff of two Brazilian lawmakers, as well as the president and his sons, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy, said the accounts were removed for using fake personas and other types of “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” which violated the company’s rules.

Display Adverts

He said there was no evidence the politicians themselves had operated the accounts. “What we can prove is that employees of those offices are engaged on our platforms in this type of behaviour,” he told Reuters ahead of the announcement on the company’s blog. (bit.ly/2Cf0dMA)

Facebook said it has also suspended three other networks on Wednesday, including one it attributed to Roger Stone, a longtime friend and adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Brazilian president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The allegations by Facebook add to a burgeoning political crisis in Brazil, where Bolsonaro’s sons and supporters have been accused of running a coordinated online campaign to smear the president’s opponents.

The accusations have spurred a congressional inquiry and a separate Supreme Court investigation into so-called “fake news attacks” on the country’s judiciary, which led to police raids in May on the homes and offices of Bolsonaro allies.

Bolsonaro, who is also under mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, has said the court’s investigation is unconstitutional and risks establishing censorship in Brazil by policing what people can say online.

Facebook has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to better police how political groups use its platform. Hundreds of advertisers have joined a boycott aimed at forcing the company to block hate speech on its site, and multiple employees walked out last month over CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision not to challenge inflammatory posts Trump.

Display Adverts

Gleicher said his team had identified and suspended more than 80 accounts on Facebook and its photo-sharing site, Instagram, as part of the Brazilian network. The accounts had amassed 1.8 million followers, he said, and some dated back to 2018.

Researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, who spent a week analysing the activity identified by Facebook, said they had found five current and former political staffers who registered and operated the accounts.

Some of those accounts posed as fake Brazilians and news outlets to spread “hyper-partisan views” supporting Bolsonaro and attacking his critics, said researcher Luiza Bandeira. Their targets included opposition lawmakers, former ministers and members of Brazil’s Supreme Court.

More recently, the accounts also amplified Bolsonaro’s claims that the risks of the coronavirus pandemic are exaggerated. The disease has killed more than 66,000 people in Brazil and Bolsonaro himself tested positive this week.

“We have known for a long time that when people disagree with Bolsonaro they are targeted by this machine that uses online disinformation to mock and discredit them,” said Bandeira.

“So knowing now that part of these attacks are coming from people directly related to the Bolsonaro family, that explains a lot.”

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs in London and Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Johannesburg doctors in a desperate search for hospital beds as planning systems fail

By Ferial Haffajee

UNLAWFUL DETENTION

Falling through the cracks: Nine jailed waste pickers freed after urgent intervention

Chanel Retief
2 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Material Shift

Zapiro
6 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Antibody testing – the missing weapon in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa
Eftyhia Vardas, Cathy van Rooyen, Jean Maritz, Marieke Brauer, Louis Marcus and Inéz Rossouw 23 hours ago
11 mins

There are fewer bacteria in urine than there are in tap water.

MERE IMMORTALS

Eugene Marais: Worker in a science yet unborn

Don Pinnock 8 hours ago
10 mins

Coronavirus & education

NSFAS students still wait for laptops months into lockdown, while campus life slowly resumes

Sandisiwe Shoba
3 hours ago
4 mins

Western Cape Judiciary Crisis

In unprecedented counterattack, Hlophe blames Mogoeng’s decision to send him to misconduct tribunal on anti-Muslim bias

Marianne Thamm
23 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Wednesday with Rico

Rico
13 hours ago
< 1 min

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
8 hours ago
8 mins