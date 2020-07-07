A Grade 12 pupil at the Oakdale Secondary School sanitises her hands before commencing with school after spending over two and a half months at home, 8 June 2020. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

We now know that children are the least directly affected by Covid-19. It has become clear that they are less prone to fall ill from it. Critically, they also have a limited role in spreading the virus. It’s time to reopen schools.

Across eastern and southern Africa, a debate is raging in the corridors of power: from governments to development partners; communities to teachers’ unions; and even around the family dining table. The controversial question everyone is grappling with is whether it is now safe or appropriate for children to return to school.

Despite conflicting opinions about the question, there’s no mistaking the strong, almost visceral response shared by all: To protect the young from the risk of harm brought on by the outbreak of Covid-19. In the face of this unprecedented public health crisis, it is true that families, communities and governments are averse to making any call that might bring harm to children.

And yet increasingly, evidence points to harm being done to children by not being in school.

We have now seen most sectors gradually reopen, except the education sector. This has been due to a growing consensus that both the formal and informal economies cannot afford to remain shut down. People must be able to earn a living.

As such, in supermarkets and shopping malls there have been quick adaptations: temperature checks are the new normal, hand sanitiser is ubiquitous, while visual stickers on floors guide physical distancing. Meanwhile, the informal markets are again teeming with people wearing face masks as they trade, barter and transact.

Business is resuming.

It is against this background that we implore, perhaps even challenge leaders, communities, parents and teachers to employ the same agility and urgency to safely reopen schools. The long-term impact of extending the school shutdown risks ever greater harm to children, their future and their communities. Sadly, on these fronts, the evidence is overwhelming.

While it has been good to see countries seek to pivot to online and remote learning, in eastern and southern Africa, the harsh truth is that these measures miss most children. As such, we are creating “virtual dropouts”.

When schools across 20 countries in this region shut down in mid-March 2020, closing 127 million learners out of school, we knew very little about Covid-19 and its impact on children. However, today, we know enough to assuage initial fears.

We know that children are the least directly affected by Covid-19. It has become clear that they are less prone to fall ill from it. Studies have so far found that children accounted for anywhere between two and 13% of all infections. Critically, they also have a limited role in spreading the virus. Or as the headline stated last month, in the British Medical Journal: “Children are not Covid-19 super spreaders, time to go back to school.”

We also know from the European Centre for Disease Control (CDC) that following a reopening in Ireland, Italy and Iceland, primary schools are not a high risk setting for transmission of C0vid-19 between pupils, and among pupils and adult personnel. Various studies confirm the same for secondary schools.

In equal measure, we have gathered evidence that shows that the cost of a continued lockdown is too high for children in eastern and southern Africa. Violence rates against children are up. Nutrition rates are down (16 million children are missing school meals). The Ebola outbreak taught us that more girls get pregnant during school closures (in fact, in Sierra Leone, pregnancy rates doubled), while after extended breaks from school, many children simply never return. And then, of course, there are the fiscal losses in learning. Based on World Bank modeling, school closures in sub-Saharan Africa could result in lifetime earnings loss of $4,500 per child.

But there is a way forward: governments have a roadmap through the technical guidance, “Framework for Reopening Schools”*, and can now make the investments required to ensure learning environments meet minimum standards of safety and sanitation. Development partners should take the opportunity to ramp up school water, sanitation and hygiene investments. Programmes that include cash transfers to mitigate the indirect costs of schooling for the poorest children will be key. Importantly, governments should focus and prioritise the allocation of resources to where they are most needed – and education sits very high on that list.

Make no mistake, there will be outbreaks in some schools even with these measures. But when we balance the harm being done to children locked out of schools, and if we follow the evidence, it leads children back into the classroom.

How to reopen:

Ensure safety measures in school – adapted to the context – are in place and in line with the Framework for Reopening School and Safe School Operations. Ensure a phased approach to reopening that is considered, giving priority to the most marginalised;

Focus on catching up through new teaching, learning and assessment strategies as well as training of education staff, and teachers;

Adopt a multisectoral approach to tackle the holistic needs of the learners (nutrition, protection, health, washing hands), including psychosocial support for both teachers and learners; and

Give clear and consistent messages/communications to the community about the school reopening process and safety measures to be implemented. DM

Mohamed M Malick Fall is Unicef’s Regional Director for Eastern & Southern Africa. Follow him @MohamedFall

Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta is Unesco’s Director of the Multi-Sectoral Office in Nairobi for East Africa.

