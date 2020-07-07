Wouter Fourie, a top-flight financial planner, recently delivered a presentation on offshore investment at the first Global Matters virtual engagement online conference, sponsored by Momentum Investments. He demonstrated that most people who invested offshore, using their assets in their investment-linked living annuities (living annuities or illas), had made gains – it didn’t matter about Covid-19 or the Jacob Zuma kleptocracy regime.
This is what the data now looks like:
In his presentation, Fourie referred to South Africa as the “1% country” – not in a nasty way, but in a realistic way.
His reasons are:
We are actually quite a small economy, only equalling one of the US’s smaller states.
Fourie says if you are going to concentrate on South Africa’s markets, you are going to lose out on investment returns for the following reasons. You will not:
Fourie says that in investing offshore, you have two main choices, namely:
However, living annuities are not affected by Regulation 28. You can take all your money in a living annuity and invest it offshore. This is not being suggested, but it gives you more freedom of movement. Again, how much you invest offshore will be dependent on how wealthy you are and the drawdown rate in your living annuity.
One of the issues with default annuities is that they limit your offshore investments to 30% in line with Regulation28.
Everyone has a choice on what vehicle to use. The main limitation is the extent of your wealth.
Someone who is well off with both a living annuity and other assets can choose both with those less wealthy using local unit trusts or life assurance policies while those who are wealthy choose to use both rand and foreign-denominated vehicles.
For example, they could use a rand-denominated unit trust fund, which invests offshore, for their living annuity, while using their R10-million annual foreign investment allowance to invest directly offshore.
To invest directly offshore does take a lot of money, if it is not to be eaten away by costs.
Fourie says there are a number of steps involved in investing directly offshore from getting a tax clearance, buying foreign exchange, choosing a foreign no-tax, or low-tax investing environment, while also considering your tax situation and estate planning.
Fourie says that people investing:
Inside a retirement fund either in the build-up, or in an annuity, you will not be taxed. South African residents who invest directly through a rand-based unit trust or life assurance policy or in using the foreign investment allowance, will pay South Africa tax at the applicable rates.
Fourie’s presentation, “Fundamentals of Offshore Investments”, which can be watched here, is worth watching as it goes into all sorts of things from taxation to international financial centres to what happens if you die.
Much of what he deals with will not affect the ordinary living annuitant.
It is important, whether you have a low-level living annuity income or you’re very wealthy, that you get advice on offshore investments. Compare the returns and different options, including whether to invest through a unit trust, or direct shares, or a life assurance policy (endowment), or using a passive investment or active managed investment. DM/BM
Bruce Cameron, the semi-retired founding editor of Personal Finance of Independent Newspapers, over a number of weeks, will look at the state of pensioners of retirement funds, which will highlight research undertaken by Alexander Forbes on retirement income in South Africa. Bruce Cameron is co-author with Wouter Fourie of the best-selling book, The Ultimate Guide to Retirement in South Africa.
