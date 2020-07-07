Newsdeck

Hong Kong security law is not “doom and gloom,” city leader says

By Reuters 7 July 2020
Caption
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C), flanked by Chief Secretary for Administration, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung (L) and the Financial Secretary Paul Chan (R), speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 05 August 2019. Hong Kong is bracing for a day of citywide strike following a ninth consecutive weekend of multiple anti-extradition rallies and intense clashes between demonstrators and police over the now suspended extradition bill to China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
epa07757255 Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C), flanked by Chief Secretary for Administration, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung (L) and the Financial Secretary Paul Chan (R), speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 05 August 2019. Hong Kong is bracing for a day of citywide strike following a ninth consecutive weekend of multiple anti-extradition rallies and intense clashes between demonstrators and police over the now suspended extradition bill to China. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

HONG KONG, July 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

The sweeping legislation punishes what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

It came into force at the same time it was made public just before midnight last Tuesday, with police arresting about 10 people for related offences the next day.

Speaking at her regular weekly news conference, Lam said she knew some details of the legislation before it was made public, but she had not seen the complete draft. She said the law would restore Hong Kong’s status as one of the safest cities in the world after sometimes violent pro-democracy protests last year.

“Compared with the national security laws of other countries, it is a rather mild law. Its scope is not as broad as that in other countries and even China,” Lam said, without naming the countries.

The legislation has been criticised by nations such as Britain and the United States, and rights groups, for undermining freedoms guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” agreed as part of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule in 1997, and for giving mainland security agencies an enforcement presence in Hong Kong for the first time.

Its final power of interpretation lies with authorities in mainland China, where human rights groups have reported arbitrary detentions and disappearances. China has been clamping down on dissent and tightening censorship.

Both Hong Kong and Chinese government officials have said the law was vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences, exposed by the city’s failure to pass such laws by itself as required under its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Lam said cases involving the new mainland agency in Hong Kong will be “rare” and that national security was a “red line” that should not be crossed.

If reporters in Hong Kong could guarantee they would not breach the new law, she could guarantee they would be allowed to report freely in the city, Lam said.

Late on Monday, Hong Kong released additional details of the law, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city. (Reporting by Yanni Chow and Clare Jim; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

'PRICE GOUGING'

Missing? Or non-existent? Report on KZN education department’s ‘exorbitant PPE spend’ fails to materialise

By Des Erasmus

MAVERICK CITIZEN

From telescopes to ventilators — how the country’s engineers and designers have retooled for the Covid-19 crisis

Karin Schimke
4 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Supplementary Budget puts South Africa on the edge

Neil Coleman
4 hours ago
10 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The economic consequences of Covid-19 may long outlive the pandemic
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
4 mins

24 - the number of consecutive international wins by the Cyprus rugby team. This is the most by any nation in Rugby Union history.

MAVERICK CITIZEN EASTERN CAPE

Auditor-general: R25m of R30m drought relief grant for Graaff-Reinet goes ‘missing’

Estelle Ellis 4 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

Disinformation in a time of Covid-19: Weekly trends in South Africa

William Bird & Thandi Smith
15 hours ago
6 mins

THEATRE REVIEW

Macbeth: Blood on the opera

Steve Kretzmann
4 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Bosasa scandal: State Capture inquiry investigators visit Nomvula Mokonyane’s home to inspect upgrades

Suné Payne
14 hours ago
2 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #90

Court rules preschools can open, Gauteng rules out return to hard lockdown, and new regulations for cinemas and theatres

Christi Nortier
5 hours ago
3 mins