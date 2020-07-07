Newsdeck

Chelsea close in on Champions League spot with 3-2 win at Palace

By Reuters 7 July 2020

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Chelsea kept up their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League and Champions League football next season with a 3-2 victory at London rivals Crystal Palace on Tuesday thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham.

By William Schomberg

Chelsea moved into third, leapfrogging Leicester City who were visiting Arsenal later on Tuesday, to stand five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, who visit Aston Villa on Thursday. Palace stay 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side went ahead in the seventh minute when former Blues defender Gary Cahill pulled up with an injury, giving Willian all the time he needed to cut the ball back for an easy finish by French striker Olivier Giroud.

The visitors doubled their lead 20 minutes later as Willian fed Pulisic on the edge of the box and the American shrugged off his marker Joel Ward to fire a fierce angled shot past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Chelsea looked in complete control and only a fine save by Guaita prevented Willian from adding a third goal after Pulisic burst through the Palace lines.

But the visitors, who threw away a lead to lose another London derby at West Ham United last week, allowed Palace back into the game in the 34th minute when defender Reece James misplaced a pass and Wilfred Zaha fired a powerful shot past surprised keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In the 71st minute, substitute Tammy Abraham seemed to have wrapped up the win for Chelsea when he fired a low shot in off the post after being set up by Ruben Loftus-Cheek. But Palace hit back within a minute when Patrick Van Aanholt got to the byline and squared for Christian Benteke to tap the ball in.

Palace defender Scott Dann hit the post in added time as Palace pushed for an equaliser and only a last-ditch tackle by Kurt Zouma denied Benteke. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

From telescopes to ventilators — how the country’s engineers and designers have retooled for the Covid-19 crisis

By Karin Schimke

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape to take Covid-19 fight to community level

Estelle Ellis
6 hours ago
3 mins

ISS TODAY

How to get more women seafarers on board

Liezelle Kumalo and Denys Reva for ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

PRINT BLOODBATH

End of an era as Media24 plans cull of iconic titles
Ray Mahlaka 7 hours ago
3 mins

Fewer children in Seattle are vaccinated against polio than in Rwanda.

COVID-19: EDUCATION

Living in fear: The plight of educators with comorbidities

Ayanda Mthethwa 6 hours ago
5 mins

CRICKET TRANSFORMATION

Lungi Ngidi will push for Proteas conversation about Black Lives Matter

Craig Ray
8 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSFLASH

Helen Suzman Foundation calls for halt on appointment of new IPID head

Marianne Thamm
6 hours ago
2 mins

EQUALITY IN EDUCATION

Early Childhood Development court order will ‘exacerbate gross inequalities in SA’

Terry Bell
9 hours ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Adapting your workplace to the 1.5m economy

Workshop17
5 hours ago
3 mins